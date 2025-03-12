Mikaela Shiffrin playfully warns Tyreek Hill about high-speed training after their Adidas headquarters visit

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin playfully teased Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill about high speed training. This comes amid their visit together to the Adidas headquarters this week.

Shiffrin has been associated with the German sport apparel giant since 2019, while Hill, on the other hand, is also an Adidas athlete. Owing to this, both these athletes graced the floors for an Adidas event alongside other top names such as rugby player Ilona Maher and CEO of Mercedes F1 team, Toto Wolff.

Following this visit, Shiffrin shared a few photos from her time in the event which also featured Hill. Both the athletes can be seen in Adidas wardrobes, with the NFL wide receiver wearing a black t-shirt and Shiffrin donning a white top and black pants.

The Miami Dolphins player commented on Shiffrin's post and asked her not to forget the lessons he shared.

"Don’t forget about the lessons 😂" Hill commented.

Shiffrin replied to Hill with a playful comment and asked him to be cautious of his wheels and remarked that she didn't want to be the reason for Hill to run 24mph ( which is slightly more than Hill's top speed of 23.24 mph). She wrote:

"@cheetah anytime!!! ⛷️Just gotta be careful of those mill$$ wheels ya got… i don’t wanna be the reason you can’t run 24mph🫣"

Screenshot of Shiffrin's conversation with Tyreek Hill (Image via: Shiffrin's Instagram)

Tyreek Hill has been spotted in running sessions following the conclusion of his NFL season amid his controversy with Noah Lyles. On the other hand, Shiffrin recently competed in a slalom race in Sweden (Are) on March 9, where she finished third.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts on 'building a legacy' through her skiing career

Mikaela Shiffrin during her team combined race during the 2025 FIS SKi World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin explained her idea about building her legacy in the world of ski racing. In an interview with Gear Junkie in December last year, the 29-year-old said that her career is not just about building her legacy but also her passion for the sport and sharing her stories with the people.

Additionally, Shiffrin also mentioned several aspects of the winter disciplines, such as adventure, that excite her about the sport.

"I suppose that’s not really about legacy, but I am really passionate, obviously, about this sport. And I’m becoming more and more passionate about trying to share it with the world as much as possible and make it more accessible to more people because it’s been such a gift in my life."

She further added:

"I feel like that’s a gift that a lot of people could benefit from physically, mentally, emotionally. There are so many incredible aspects of getting outdoors, being adventurous, and being in the world of winter sports, and that’s just beautiful to me."

During the conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin also mentioned that being kind to fans and other individuals is also an important perspective of her life.

