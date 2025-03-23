Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Jessie Diggins earns third World Cup cross-country skiing title

The three-time Olympic medalist alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, recently shared her appreciative reaction to Jessie Diggins, who has secured another impressive feat. The legendary competitive skier expressed her encouraging views through her Instagram post.

Diggins has clinched the FIS Cross Country World Cup overall title, the FIS Crystal Globes. She won the title for the third time in her notable career. To express her admiration, Shiffrin shared a two-word reaction through her Instagram post, mentioning:

“This woman! 👏👏👏”

Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram post | Credits IG/mikaelashiffrin

The Minnesota native has also won the distance Crystal Globe. During the 2024-25 season, Diggins registered seven podium finishes. She maintained her dominance even while battling a foot injury in the second half of the season.

The most accomplished cross-country skier has become the only non-European to clinch the Overall Crystal Globe in the history of the sport as per the U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Along with her Olympic feats, Diggins has seven World Championships medals.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin recently reached a historic milestone by clinching her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy, last month. She made her comeback to skiing after two and a half months of recovery and she had suffered a crash in Killington, Vermont.

She sustained severe muscle trauma and a puncture wound to her abdomen. Her crash derailed her victory but not her spirit, as she returned to the sport in emphatic fashion.

When Mikaela Shiffrin reflected on her mindset when dealing with external negativity

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin has led a legendary career in alpine skiing and apart from her 100 World Cup victories, she has seven World Championship medals and 16 Globes. During her interview with the Olympics in October 2022, Shiffrin reflected on how she protects her mental health from outside criticism. She mentioned:

“So I'm not afraid to be nervous anymore. It's just trying to put things in perspective. And it's also trying to basically, for me, set my own opinion above what I see on social media when people comment and say whatever they want about me, because anybody can type something in and press send.”

She continued:

“I've just slowly started to understand that that's the best way to handle it. Overall, I think I've gotten better about like listening to myself and what I think is important more than anyone else.”

During her Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic slalom champion at the age of 18. She is also the only skier to achieve victory in each of the six disciplines of the World Cup; downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom, combined, and parallel.

