Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Lewis Hamilton graces Time's cover after full testing debut for Ferrari

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to Lewis Hamilton gracing the front cover of the latest Time magazine on the day of his full testing debut for Ferrari. The American skier is fresh off winning her 100th World Cup race.

Hamilton switched teams at the end of the last Formula 1 season after an illustrious 12 career with Mercedes where he won six of his seven World Championships. The 40-year-old made his pre-season debut for Ferrari on Thursday, Feb. 27, and graced the front cover of Time magazine on the same day.

Reacting to the post on X, Shiffrin commented:

"🏆."

The American skier is a big fan of Hamilton and has often shown support to the driver.

"HUGE!! Congrats on getting back to the top step at home, @LewisHamilton," she wrote after Hamilton's ninth win at Silverstone last year.

Shiffrin secured the long-anticipated 100th World victory last week in Seisestre, Italy in a slalom run, posting a combined time of 1:50.33s to beat Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and American teammate Paula Moltzan.

It also marked the American's 155th podium in the World Cup, tying her with Ingemar Stenmark for the most podiums in history. Stenmark is the most decorated male skier with 86 World Cup wins.

She also has the joint highest 15 medals at the World Championships including a record eight gold medals.

"Certainly no shortage of tears" - Mikaela Shiffrin after 100th win

Mikaela Shiffrin after 100th Win at the Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin was on pace to get her 100th World Cup win in Killington last year, but she crashed and suffered a deep puncture wound in her abdomen. She underwent surgery to get the fluid removed from her wound, delaying the comeback to February.

But on her return, she struggled with PTSD and was a shadow of her best form. However, Shiffrin managed to win a gold in a combined team event at the Word Championships.

She finished 25th on her return to Giant Slalom, then witnessed her first disqualification since 2012. However, on the following day, Shiffrin skied down her luck and secured the historic milestone. The 29-year-old fell to the slopes after the win and broke down during the post-game interview.

"My body is screaming at me like it's in escape mode: 'No, don't do it, it's risky, it's dangerous'. This course was a bit of a whiplash, I think, both for me and for the whole team," Mikaela Shiffrin told CNN

"Last year was particularly difficult," recalled the Vail-born skier, "in the last few weeks what happened has come back and it was really intense. There was certainly no shortage of tears on Sunday".

After ticking off her 100th World Cup win from the bucket list, Shiffrin's next goal is getting through 'Jury Duty'.

