Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Team USA's junior squad registers back to back podium finishes at the Junior Alpine Skiing World Championships

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to the US squad's bronze finish in the Team Parallel event at the 2025 Junior Alpine Skiing World Championships. Shiffrin came fresh off her 100th World Cup win in the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

Mikaela Shiffrin started her season strong with back-to-back podium finishes, reaching the 99-win mark early on. However, as she vied for the 100th race victory, she suffered a crash in the giant slalom in Killington on November 30, 2024. The harrowing incident left the Olympic gold medalist out of the competitive slopes for two months until she returned for the team event at the World Championships.

Suffering from PTSD, Shiffrin hasn't skied in the giant slalom after her comeback. However, she clinched her 100th World Cup race win in slalom in Sestriere, Italy. Basking in the glory of her monumental achievement, the 29-year-old shifted her focus to a signature fixture at major FIS events, the Junior Alpine Skiing World Championships.

In the Team Parallels event, the US squad comprising Elisabeth Bocock, Stanley Buzek, Liv Moritz, and Sawyer Reed took the second runners-up podium, adding to the bronze from 2024.

"LET’S GO!!! Back-to-back bronze in the Junior Worlds Team Parallel!" US Ski Team's official Instagram post caption read.

Mikaela Shiffrin joined forces with two clapping emojis in the caption.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to US squad at the Junior World Championships; Instagram - @usskiteam

The US team defeated Switzerland 3-1 in the consolation final, while the French team triumphed over Sweden. The Swiss skiers lead the medal tally with 6 medals, while the United States trails in sixth with two. The event began on February 25 and will run till March 6, 2025.

Mikaela Shiffrin surpassed her expectations when she clocked the fastest slalom time for her 100th World Cup win

Shiffrin after the World Cup win in Sestriere 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's crash in Killington landed her in the hospital with an abdominal puncture that needed immediate surgery. She supported her teammates during rehabilitation and returned to Saalbach to compete in the World Championships. However, she didn't expect to win her 100th pole podium in the ongoing World Cup circuit. Reflecting on that, she said:

'There’s so much more meaning to this one than a number or a record. I wouldn’t say it’s a relief, honestly. I would say it’s almost a surprise after everything that’s happened in the last months. I honestly did not anticipate 100 was going to happen this season, so I’m thankful.”

Shiffrin will next take the slalom and giant slalom slopes in Are, Sweden. The World Cup finals will run from March 22 to 27, 2025.

