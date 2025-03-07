Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reacts to a heartfelt post by Alpine skier shortly after her 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, made his feelings known when the US alpine skier showed appreciation to him. Shiffrin's last win in Sestriere finished her atop the podium, adding the 100th World Cup win to her record book.

Years ago, Mikaela Shiffrin and Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde chanced upon each other in a World Cup and officially appeared together in 2021. Since then, the skiing couple has supported each other in highs and lows, both in life and on social media. In April 2024, while Kilde rehabilitated after a harrowing injury in the past season, the couple got engaged, as posted by the two-time Olympic gold medalist on her Instagram.

Though the injuries ended Kilde's podium dreams in the ongoing season, he hailed Shiffrin for her victories, especially after she won her 100th World Cup. Shortly after, the latter showed appreciation to Kilde, who continued to be a beacon of inspiration for her and many others as he dealt with his own setbacks.

"Bout time for an @akilde appreciation post…this has been a challenging season on many levels but this guy puts everything into perspective. His positivity and spirit while dealing with his own injuries and continued recovery has been an absolute inspiration for me and so many others. I’m so thankful that I get to hold his love in my heart."

Gushing over the acknowledgment, Kilde reciprocated the feelings, saying:

"It takes two to tango"

Aleksander Kilde's comment on Mikaela Shiffrin's post; Instagram - @mikaelashiffrin

Kilde underwent shoulder surgery in October last year and another when Shiffrin touched the century mark in Sestriere, Italy.

Mikaela Shiffrin wished to give her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, a 'real hug' after her monumental victory

Shiffrin and Kilde embrace at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Men's and Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin was sidelined for two months after suffering an abdominal puncture in a giant slalom race in Killington. She underwent surgery, slowly returned to training, and finally returned to the competition in the World Championships.

The 29-year-old partnered with Breezy Johnson and won her 15th Worlds win but continued to contemplate her GS comeback. Her slalom win in Sestriere cemented her position as the most decorated alpine skier, after which she expressed her wish to embrace her fiance.

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that," She said (via BR24).

Kilde was an integral part of Shiffrin's low when she walked home without a medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

