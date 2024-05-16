Mikaela Shiffrin sends her 'best' wishes to 9NEWS reporter Matt Renoux as he undergoes cancer treatment

American alpine skiing icon Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her empathy for 9NEWS journalist Matt Renoux as he prepares to undergo cancer treatment. Shiffrin took it to her social media handle recently to express her concerns for the reporter.

After overtaking Ingemar Stenmark for most World Cup wins in March 2023, Mikaela Shiffrin is currently focused on her 2024–25 season, where she is expected to tie Stenmark's record for most World Cup titles once the season kicks off.

Nonetheless, she is currently embracing her time away from the snowy slopes and got engaged to her Norwegian alpine skier boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, recently. She is also seen spending time on social media lately, supporting athletes and others through her tweets and posts.

One such instance came on Thursday when she replied to Matt Renoux's tweet about his thyroid cancer. Renoux tweeted:

"Neck Is On The Line. Life is good, sometimes bad. In early April my Physician Dr. Elizabeth Winfield found a lump during a physical, great catch! Few test later its thyroid cancer that’s in some neck lymph nodes. Today we start the process of getting it out."

Expand Tweet

To which Mikaela Shiffrin replied, saying:

"Oh my goodness! Sending you the best healing vibes I have!!!"

Expand Tweet

Matt Renoux is one of the oldest reporters working with 9NEWS, having joined the organization in 1999. He also interviewed 29-year-old Shiffrin in February 2022, where the two discussed Shiffrin's Winter Olympics disappointments and more.

When Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on her Beijing Olympics disappointment

In 2022, the two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin sat down for an exclusive interview with 9NEWS following her heartbreaking 2022 Beijing Olympics performance. She could not manage to secure a podium finish in any of the six disciplines that she participated in.

In women's Super-G, she placed ninth, 18th in women's downhill and fourth in mixed team parallel. She could not finish three events, including the women's slalom, the women's giant slalom, and the women's alpine combined.

Later, she was hosted by Matt Renoux, and the interview was an emotional one for Shiffrin. When asked about her feelings about the games and the takeaways from the event, the American skiing prodigy replied:

"I think one of my biggest takeaways is actually a similar sort of thing, kind of been like headliner of my life for the last couple of years, is just the general idea that you have to accept what, just acceptance. And I've had a hard time with that, not necessarily with those games but just over the last couple of years. It's really hard to accept certain things that have happened in my life," she said.