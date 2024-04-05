Miramar Invitational 2024: Full list of entries ft. Christian Coleman, Shericka Jackson

The Miramar Invitational is set to get underway in Florida on April 6, and the competition is shaping up to be intense. The field will be headlined by the likes of Christian Coleman, Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake, Talitha Diggs, and Tajay Gayle among many others.

Coleman and Jackson both will be competing in the 200m sprint. The American 60m World Champion will take on a small field, with only five entries other than him in the distance, but will have to face off against Olympic silver-medalist Kenny Bednarek for the win.

Meanwhile, Jackson looks like the favorite for the win in the women's 200m, with maybe some fight from the likes of Kynnedy Flannel.

The competition in the men's 100m at the Miramar Invitational will be intense, with Ronnie Baker, Yohan Blake, JT Smith and Ackeem Blake all vying for victory. The women's side also promises some interesting action, with the likes of Tia Clayton and Alana Reid in contention.

On the field end of things, world champions Chase Jackson and Tajay Gayle will be the ones to look out for. Jackson will lead the pack in the women's shot put events, while Gayle will ply his trade in the men's long jump.

Miramar Invitational 2024: Full list of entries per event

Here is the full list of participants at the Miramar Invitational 2024

Women's 100 Meter Dash

1 Finette Agyapong,

2 Celera Barnes,

3 Jada Baylark,

4 Kasheika Cameron,

5 Tia Clayton,

6 Tina Clayton,

7 Symone Darius,

8 Yanique Dayle,

9 Shashalee Forbes,

10 English Gardner,

11 Melissa Jefferson,

12 Alaysha Johnson,

13 Kristina Knott,

14 Midori Mikase,

15 Natasha Morrison,

16 Javianne Oliver,

17 Kiara Parker,

18 Alana Reid,

19 Destiny Smith-Barnett,

20 Shockoria Wallace,

21 Lauren-Rain Williams,

Women's 200 Meter Dash

1 Anavia Battle,

2 Kynnedy Flannel,

3 Shericka Jackson,

4 Ida Karstoft,

5 Kristina Knott,

6 Jacqueline Madogo,

7 Anthonique Strachan,

8 Natalliah Whyte,

9 Sada Williams,

Women's 400 Meter Dash

1 Talitha Diggs,

2 Shamier Little,

3 T’shelia Mungo,

4 Janieve Russell,

5 Zoe Sherar,

6 Kaylin Whitney,

7 Britton Wilson,

Miramar Invitational Women's 600 Meter Run

1 Aziza Ayoub,

2 Chrisann Gordon-Powell,

3 Sadi Henderson,

4 Kayla Johnson,

5 Shafiqua Maloney,

6 Priscila Morales,

7 Aurora Rynda,

8 Ajee Wilson,

Women's 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Mariam Adul-Rashid,

2 Danielle Beattie,

3 Amoi Brown,

4 Christina Clemons,

5 Gabriele Cunningham,

6 Amber Hughes,

7 Mulern Jean,

8 Alaysha Johnson,

9 Tonea Marshall,

10 Ackera Nugent,

11 Demisha Roswell,

12 Cindy Sember,

13 Andrea Vargas,

Women's Long Jump

1 Taliyah Brooks,

2 Alysbeth Felix-Boyer,

3 Tiffany Flynn,

4 Tissanna Hickling,

5 Chanice Porter,

6 Madisen Richards,

7 Adja Sackor,

8 Rougui Sow,

Miramar Invitational Women's Shot Put

1 Adelaide Aquilla,

2 Lloydricia Cameron,

3 Khayla Dawson,

4 Maggie Ewen,

5 Erna Soley Gunnarsdottir,

6 Chase Jackson,

7 Jessica Ramsey,

8 Danniel Thomas-Dodd,

9 Portious Warren,

Men's 100 Meter Dash

1 Ronnie Baker,

2 Ackeem Blake,

3 Yohan Blake,

4 Aaron Brown,

5 Dorian Camel,

6 Micheal Campbell,

7 Andre Ewers,

8 Cejhaen Greene,

9 Eric Harrison,

10 Desmond Jackson,

11 Isaac Joesph,

12 Demek Kemp,

13 Kyree King,

14 Yuki Koike,

15 Miles Lewis,

16 Courtney Lindsey,

17 Melbin Marcelino,

18 JT Smith,

19 Kevin Snead,

20 Brendon Stewart,

21 Kishane Thompson,

22 Filippo Tortu,

23 Rohan Watson,

24 Emanuel Wells Jr.,

Men's 200 Meter Dash

1 Kenny Bednarek,

2 Dorian Camel,

3 Christian Coleman,

4 Ian Kerr,

5 Yancarlos Martinez,

6 Kato Nobuya,

Men's 400 Meter Dash

1 Daeqwan Bulter,

2 Michael Cherry,

3 Lidio Feliz,

4 Rikuya Ito,

5 Benjamin Lobo,

6 Rusheen McDonald,

7 Alex Ogando,

8 Alonzo Russell

Miramar Invitational Men's 600 Meter Run

1 Tommy Cardenas,

2 Olivier Desmeules,

3 Isaiah Jewett,

4 Eamonn Kichuk,

5 Hazem Miawad,

6 Luis Peralta,

7 Ryan Sanchez,

8 Jake Ulrich,

Men's 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Orlando Bennett,

2 Yves Cherubin,

3 Michael Dickson,

4 Eric Edwards,

5 Tyler Mason,

6 Andrew Pozzi,

7 Craig Thorne,

Men's 400 Meter Hurdles

1 Rilwan Alowonle,

2 Eric Cray,

3 David Kendziera,

4 Yerel Nunez,

5 Aleix Porras,

6 Marvin Williams,

7 Tatsuhiro Yamamot,

Miramar Invitational Men's Long Jump

1 Jacob Fincham-Dukes,

2 Tajay Gayle,

3 Tristan James,

4 Dhanushka Sandaruwan,

5 Shoutarou Shiroyama,

6 Jason Smith,

7 Will Williams,

8 Natsuki Yamakawa,

Miramar Invitational 2024: Where to watch

Fans eager to tune in to the action of the Miramar Invitational can head to the event's official website, miramarinvite.com. The site not only provides a live stream of all the races but also live updates on the winners, for those who can't keep up with the races throughout the day.

If you are keen on getting to the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida to catch the best of the best live in action, the official website also has tickets available for fans, with prices ranging from USD 25 to 35.