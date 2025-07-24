"Missed elite world"- Simone Biles' training partner Joscelyn Roberson opens up after podium finish in return to stage from college gymnastics

Simone Biles’ training partner Joscelyn Roberson shared a heartfelt message following her strong showing at the US Classic. Roberson, along with Leanne Wong, served as traveling alternates for the 2024 Paris Olympics team, which included Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera.Roberson returned to elite gymnastics after concluding her NCAA season in April and delivered an impressive performance at the US Classic last week. She finished third in the all-around with a score of 53.250, placed fourth on beam, and tied for sixth on bars.On Wednesday, July 23, Jocelyn Roberson celebrated her return to elite gymnastics, expressing how much she missed competing. Sharing highlights from the event, she wrote on Instagram:“Wow, what a meet! First one back and it was SO MUCH FUN! I missed the elite world so much and thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome🥰 Onto the next👀👀👀” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Simone Biles did not compete at the 2025 US Classic, she was present at the event to support her teammates. Biles, who last competed at the Paris Games where she led Team USA to its fourth Olympic gold, has taken some time off from competition.Simone Biles recently added two prestigious honors to her name at the ESPY Awards, winning Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete in Women’s Sports. Notably, she was the only female nominee in the Best Championship Performance category. In the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports category, Biles won over fellow nominees Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, A’ja Wilson, and Gabby Thomas.&quot;Simone Biles is the busiest human ever&quot; - Joscelyn Roberson reveals how Olympic legend fulfilled her wish at U.S. ClassicArtistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023. - Source: GettyDespite a packed schedule, Simone Biles attended the 2025 U.S. Classic with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, to support Roberson and Dulcy Caylor, her training partners at World Champions Centre.In an interview with Gymnastics Now, Roberson shared her appreciation for Biles’ presence at the meet, calling her the &quot;role model&quot; and &quot;support&quot; figure:“I mean, she’s the busiest human ever. She was at the ESPYs three days ago, and she called me, and she was like, ‘Okay, I have this, this, and this, but if you really want me there, I’ll be there.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of really want you there.’ And she was like, ‘Okay, so it’s done.’ And so she came, and she has to leave, like, tomorrow, and she’s just the best person and the biggest role model and support person that I could have.”Roberson is currently training at Arkansas with Razorbacks assistant coach and 2016 U.S. Olympian Chris Brooks, following her first NCAA season.