Mondo Duplantis gets nickname from fiancée Desiré Inglander inspired by character from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Mondo Duplantis got a nickname from fiancée Desiré Inglander, inspired by a character from the series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. She called the Swedish-American pole vault star 'Conrad'.The pair got engaged in the Hamptons in 2024 after two years of dating. Inglander, a Swedish model and content creator, first met Duplantis at a midsummer party in 2020. Since then, she has frequently traveled with him to competitions, cheering him on from the stands. She was present in Tokyo when Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for the 14th time at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.Fresh off his World Championships campaign, Mondo Duplantis was seen spending time with Inglander at Shibuya Crossing in Japan. On Wednesday, September 24, Inglander shared a carousel post on Instagram that included an aesthetic couple shot, with both dressed in all-black outfits.In the caption, she compared Mondo Duplantis to Conrad, portrayed as a star athlete in the series who is serious and responsible, unlike his brother."My own Conrad 🦋", she wrote in the caption.Notably, Duplantis has secured his third consecutive gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, following his victories in Budapest and in Oregon.Mondo Duplantis made his feelings known after World Athletics Championships victoryMondo Duplantis has broken the men's pole vault world record 14 times in the past five years. His latest came at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he cleared 6.30 meters.After setting a new world record in Tokyo, Duplantis said:"For the past two weeks I really enjoyed being in Tokyo. I have been enjoying everything so much. I feel the only way to leave Japan was to set the world record. That was my mentality. I don't know what is next for me at this moment, I don't care. I will just enjoy this right now. I was feeling really good the whole day. I knew I had the record in me. The run says it all, everything is about speed. As long as I have that right, I know it will work out for me." (via World Athletics' flash quote)Duplantis also holds two Olympic and five Diamond League titles. The closest anyone has come to challenging him this season was Emmanouil Karalis, who cleared 6.08m in August. At the Worlds, Karalis secured silver with a 6.00m mark.