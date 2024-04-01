NCAA Gymnastics Week 13 recap: Nebraska beats Ohio to claim first-ever men's Big Ten Championship

The last week of NCAA gymnastics has given fans plenty of action, despite the women's artistic gymnastics regular season having ended. The highlight of the week was the men's Nebraska vs Ohio State team meet when the two heavyweights faced off in Columbus.

No. 7 Ohio Buckeyes put up a strong performance, notching a season-high team score of 414.150. However, they weren't able to keep up with the No. 5 Huskers, who outdid their opponents by scoring 418.200, thus earning a share of the Big Ten men's regular season crown.

For Ohio, the standout performers were Kameron Nelson, Parker Thackston, Donovan Hewitt, Jakob Murray, and Zach Snyder. Nelson earned his season’s third meet title on the floor, tying his career-high of 14.800, and Thackston clinched his second straight NCAA gymnastics pommel horse gold on the back of a career-best of 15.200.

Hewitt claimed back-to-back wins on the ring, while Snyder shared the title on the vault. The parallel bars were Ohio's strongest event of the night, as they swept the podium, with Murray winning gold.

For the Big Ten Co-Champions Nebraska, the win was a team effort. While Luke James and Sam Phillips were the team's only individual title winners, the rest of the Huskers were equally impressive throughout the meet.

En route to their first NCAA gymnastics Big Ten wrestling championships, Nebraska posted their top-three overall team score, 19 personal bests for the gymnasts, alongside a program high of 71.70 on the pommel horse.

NCAA Gymnastics Week 13: Acrobats and Tumbling highlights

Elsewhere in NCAA Gymnastics, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and East Texas Baptist University battled it out in Marshall. While East Texas scored their most 9.0+ of the season, Mary Hardin-Baylor still got the better of them 271.735 to 226.496.

A few days later, the Mary Hardin-Baylor team put up another dominant display, this time getting the better of the Texas Lutheran University on their home ground, 271.750 to 241.600.

Meanwhile, the Limestone University team ended their season on a perfect note, wrapping up their third consecutive unbeaten season. For the final regular season meet, Limestone beat Wingate 256.295-218.290, claiming the Conference Carolinas regular season championship.