New Balance Indoor Nationals  Results 2024: Dominick Corley dominates boys 60m finals , Bullis clinch gold in Girls 4x200m relay

The 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals saw high schoolers from all over America head to Boston in an attempt to make their mark. The four-day event concluded on Sunday (March 10), with a final day full of some stunning action.
One of the show stealers was Bullis’ sophomore Quincy Wilson, who clocked 45.76s to take home the 400m title. With this, the 16-year-old broke his own meet record in the event.
Even outside of Wilson's fantastic performance, Bullis' track club fared quite well at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. The club's sprints brought home the titles in the girls' shuttle hurdle championship, as well as the boys' and girls' 4x400m relays.
Dominick Corley was an absolute force in the boys' 60m, clocking 6.67s for gold, as Brianna Selby took home the title in the women's category while setting a new personal best of 7.19s.
Jaden Wiley, Broderick Davis, and Dillon Morlock were some other athletes who impressed at the nationals, with all of them making multiple trips to the podium on Sunday.
2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals: Full results from Sunday, 10th March
Boys Shuttle Hurdle Championship
- Hoover Elite
- Ann Arbor Youth Track Club
- Youth National
Girls Shuttle Hurdle Championship
- Bullis
- DF3 Star Track Club
- Franklin Track Club
Boys 1 Mile Championship
- Clay Shively
- Martin Barco
- Marcus Reilly
Girls 1 Mile Championship
- Sadie Englehardt
- Charlotte Bell
- Logan Kletter
Boys 800 M Championship
- Patrick Hilby
- Collin Abrams
- Noah Nielson
Girls 800 M Championship
- Allison Ince
- Olivia Cieslak
- Ella Woehlcke
Boys 400 M Championship
- Quincy Wilson
- Jayvian Greene
- Jaden Marchan
Girls 400 M Championship
- Faith Franklin
- Alivia Williams
- Sydney Sutton
Boys 60 M Championship
- Dominick Corley
- Antwan Hughes Jr
- Jaden Wiley
Girls 60 M Championship
- Brianna Selby
- Adaejah Hodge
- Keira Beaumont
Girls 60 M Hurdles Championship
- Taylor Cox
- Thalia Waters
- Makeriah Harris
Boys 60 M Hurdles Championship
- Bradley Franklin
- Yashahya Brown
- Broderick Davis
Boys 2 Mile Championship (Sections 6&7)
- Drew Griffith
- Grant Morgenfeld
- Cameron Todd
Girls 2 Mile Championship (Sections 6&7)
- Allie Zealand
- Isabel Allori
- Addison Ritzenhein
Boys 200 M Championship
- Jake Odey-Jordan
- Jaden Wiley
- Caine Stanley
Girls 200 M Championship
- Adaejah Hodge
- Dasia Reed
- Sade Gray
Boys 4x800 M Relay Championship
- Westfield TC
- DC Cadets
- Doylestown
Girls 4x800 M Relay Championship
- Impulse TC-DE
- Carolina Cavaliers
- Glastonbury TC-CT
Boys 4x400 M Relay Championship
- Bullis
- North Track Club
- McNamara Mustangs
Girls 4x400 M Relay Championship
- MVA
- Bullis
- Union Catholic TC
Boys Weight Championship
- Aidan Ifkovits
- Tahir Hines
- Dillon Morlock
Boys Long Jump Championship
- Chairo Ogbebor
- Walker Norris
- Broderick Davis
Girls Long Jump Championship
- Lilly Ver Beek
- Jaci Wright
- Grace Smith
Boys Pole Vault Championship
- Dyson Wicket
- Caelan Harland
- Bryce Barkdull
Girls Weight Championship
- Mary Ella Brooks
- Meagan Ewers
- Emma Negri
Boys Triple Jump Championship
- Ty'Heak Buie
- Ty Mathes
- Joseph Anderson
Girls Triple Jump Championship
- Asia Phillips
- Danah Nembhard
- Corintia Griffith
Girls Pole Vault Championship
- Veronica Vacca
- Kourtney Rathke
- Ella McRitchie
Boys Shot Put Championship
- Dillon Morlock
- Joshua Huisman
- Luke Homes
Girls Shot Put Championship
- Camryn Massey
- Lauren St Peters
- Anna Siciliano
Adaejah Hodge impresses at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals
Amongst all the talented finalists at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals, Adaejah Hodge was certainly one that caught viewers’ attention. The 17-year-old British Virgin Islander races for the Montverde Academy, and made it to the podium twice on Sunday — once for a silver in the 60m, and next for a gold in the 200m.
Even at her young age, Hodge already had quite an impressive track record. Last year, while racing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, the sprinter clocked a personal best of 22.33s to win the 200m, claiming a meet and World U-20 record in the process.
Later in 2023, the teenager went on to race at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, where she became just the third woman from her country to reach the semifinals of the event.
At yesterday's New Balance Indoor Nationals, Hodge was the only 200m finalist to dip under the 23 seconds mark, defending her title with a time of 22.96s. Earlier in the day, for her silver in the 60m, she registered a time of 7.22s.