New Balance Indoor Nationals  Results 2024: Dominick Corley dominates boys 60m finals , Bullis clinch gold in Girls 4x200m relay

The 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals saw high schoolers from all over America head to Boston in an attempt to make their mark. The four-day event concluded on Sunday (March 10), with a final day full of some stunning action.

One of the show stealers was Bullis’ sophomore Quincy Wilson, who clocked 45.76s to take home the 400m title. With this, the 16-year-old broke his own meet record in the event.

Even outside of Wilson's fantastic performance, Bullis' track club fared quite well at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. The club's sprints brought home the titles in the girls' shuttle hurdle championship, as well as the boys' and girls' 4x400m relays.

Dominick Corley was an absolute force in the boys' 60m, clocking 6.67s for gold, as Brianna Selby took home the title in the women's category while setting a new personal best of 7.19s.

Jaden Wiley, Broderick Davis, and Dillon Morlock were some other athletes who impressed at the nationals, with all of them making multiple trips to the podium on Sunday.

2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals: Full results from Sunday, 10th March

Boys Shuttle Hurdle Championship

Hoover Elite Ann Arbor Youth Track Club Youth National

Girls Shuttle Hurdle Championship

Bullis DF3 Star Track Club Franklin Track Club

Boys 1 Mile Championship

Clay Shively Martin Barco Marcus Reilly

Girls 1 Mile Championship

Sadie Englehardt Charlotte Bell Logan Kletter

Boys 800 M Championship

Patrick Hilby Collin Abrams Noah Nielson

Girls 800 M Championship

Allison Ince Olivia Cieslak Ella Woehlcke

Boys 400 M Championship

Quincy Wilson Jayvian Greene Jaden Marchan

Girls 400 M Championship

Faith Franklin Alivia Williams Sydney Sutton

Boys 60 M Championship

Dominick Corley Antwan Hughes Jr Jaden Wiley

Girls 60 M Championship

Brianna Selby Adaejah Hodge Keira Beaumont

Girls 60 M Hurdles Championship

Taylor Cox Thalia Waters Makeriah Harris

Boys 60 M Hurdles Championship

Bradley Franklin Yashahya Brown Broderick Davis

Boys 2 Mile Championship (Sections 6&7)

Drew Griffith Grant Morgenfeld Cameron Todd

Girls 2 Mile Championship (Sections 6&7)

Allie Zealand Isabel Allori Addison Ritzenhein

Boys 200 M Championship

Jake Odey-Jordan Jaden Wiley Caine Stanley

Girls 200 M Championship

Adaejah Hodge Dasia Reed Sade Gray

Boys 4x800 M Relay Championship

Westfield TC DC Cadets Doylestown

Girls 4x800 M Relay Championship

Impulse TC-DE Carolina Cavaliers Glastonbury TC-CT

Boys 4x400 M Relay Championship

Bullis North Track Club McNamara Mustangs

Girls 4x400 M Relay Championship

MVA Bullis Union Catholic TC

Boys Weight Championship

Aidan Ifkovits Tahir Hines Dillon Morlock

Boys Long Jump Championship

Chairo Ogbebor Walker Norris Broderick Davis

Girls Long Jump Championship

Lilly Ver Beek Jaci Wright Grace Smith

Boys Pole Vault Championship

Dyson Wicket Caelan Harland Bryce Barkdull

Girls Weight Championship

Mary Ella Brooks Meagan Ewers Emma Negri

Boys Triple Jump Championship

Ty'Heak Buie Ty Mathes Joseph Anderson

Girls Triple Jump Championship

Asia Phillips Danah Nembhard Corintia Griffith

Girls Pole Vault Championship

Veronica Vacca Kourtney Rathke Ella McRitchie

Boys Shot Put Championship

Dillon Morlock Joshua Huisman Luke Homes

Girls Shot Put Championship

Camryn Massey Lauren St Peters Anna Siciliano

Adaejah Hodge impresses at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals

Amongst all the talented finalists at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals, Adaejah Hodge was certainly one that caught viewers’ attention. The 17-year-old British Virgin Islander races for the Montverde Academy, and made it to the podium twice on Sunday — once for a silver in the 60m, and next for a gold in the 200m.

Even at her young age, Hodge already had quite an impressive track record. Last year, while racing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, the sprinter clocked a personal best of 22.33s to win the 200m, claiming a meet and World U-20 record in the process.

Later in 2023, the teenager went on to race at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, where she became just the third woman from her country to reach the semifinals of the event.

At yesterday's New Balance Indoor Nationals, Hodge was the only 200m finalist to dip under the 23 seconds mark, defending her title with a time of 22.96s. Earlier in the day, for her silver in the 60m, she registered a time of 7.22s.