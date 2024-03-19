Noah Lyles calls for sports parents to listen to track & field podcast on youth sports

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles recently shared a recommendation note for all sports parents across the globe. Lyles advised them to listen to the On Track podcast Episode 111 hosted by JT Aires on Spotify for a better understanding and development of their children.

The On Track podcast deals with the current state of the youth sports circuit. During the podcast, special guest Dr. Joel Breneer, a leading expert in youth sports, discusses a wide range of topics such as the disadvantages of overtraining, lack of sleep and professionalization in youth sports.

Moreover, Brenner also elaborates on the viewpoints about professionalization that he mentioned in his clinical report published in Pediatrics. He said:

"So professionalization we're talking about, kids really are being in some instances treated as professional athletes, except for the fact they that they're not paid but they're training like this is their job. Families have to pay for some of their training and just the volume of their training really exceeds what it used to be."

Lyles, who himself started his track and field journey at the age of 12, related to the podcast and thus recommended all parents to listen to it. He shared the cover photo of the podcast in his Instagram story with the caption:

"I advise all sports parents to listen to this"

Noah Lyles bags his third USATF Male Athlete of the Year Award

The 26-year-old clinched his third Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Award on Saturday. This makes him only the second athlete to win this award for a third time, having previously won it in 2018 and 2022.

Noah Lyles had a superb 2023 winning three gold medals at the Budapest World Championships notably in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m disciplines. After the six-time world champion was handed the trophy, Lyles opened up about the fears he had throughout his career.

"It's hard to go along and not have your story be heard. Somebody asked me what's one of my biggest fears and what the thing that gets me the baddest - it's me not being heard. It's hard to go through life and not be heard. And I know that everybody here has a story to tell, I just wanna see y'all tell it, I wanna see you do it," he said in his speech.

Noah Lyles has undoubtedly been one of the most prominent track and field athletes of this generation. Not just with his skillset but also with the attitude and charisma he brings to the table, he has become a force to reckon with over the years.