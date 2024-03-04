Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic Marathon champion, finished in 10th place at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon with a time of 2:06:50, over four-and-a-half minutes behind the winner, Benson Kipruto. He registered the fourth-slowest time of his career at this tournament.

At the start of the race, Kipchoge joined the leading group. The group of seven runners with Kipchoge crossed the 15-kilometer mark in 42:45. But, the 39-year-old struggled after the 20-kilometer mark and he finished the race in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 50 seconds.

Eliud Kipchoge was the previous record-holder in the event with a time of 2:02:40. His fellow countrymate Benson Kipruto stole the show to win the race with a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 16 seconds on Sunday (March 3). Timothy Kiplagat and Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich from Kenya clinched the second and third positions, respectively.

During the post-match conference with Japan’s Nippon TV, Kipchoge talked about his performance:

“That’s how it is – not every day is Christmas Day.”

Eliud Kipchoge lost his pace during the middle of his run, saying:

"something happened in the middle of the race"

He added:

“I will go back, relax and start training.”

Eluid Kipchoge recently lost his fellow teammate and world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, in a road accident last month.

Eliud Kipchoge says Tokyo Marathon is the perfect stage in preparation for the Paris Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge felt excited about the Tokyo Marathon, citing its potential as a valuable stage in preparation for the Paris Olympics. Speaking with Olympics.com in December 2023, he said:

"For me, it is the perfect preparation towards my aim to win my third consecutive Olympic title next summer in Paris."

Kipchoge, who holds the record for running a marathon in under two hours, expressed his desire to run faster. He said:

"I am trying to push my limits all the time. I believe in every race, I have an opportunity to push any limit (possible). That's the beauty of training, you need to put in action what you have been doing for five-six months."

Kipchoge, who won gold in both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, further said:

"After the 2023 World Championships, I realized that the only way to perform is to be self-disciplined, to leave other things, and to treat sports as a profession."

Eliud Kipchoge was the world record holder in the marathon with a time of 2:01:09 set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. Later in 2023, Kelvin Kiptum broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35.