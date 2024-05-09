"Now this competition just got real exciting", "Interesting"- Fans react to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing in the 200m instead of the 400mH

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently pulled out from competing in the 400m hurdles at the LA Grand Prix. Instead, the Olympic champion decided to compete in the 200m at the event as she prepares for the Olympic trials scheduled in June. Her decision to compete in the 200m came as a shocker as she primarily competes in the 400mH and the 400m.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone started the Olympic season a little late after skipping the entire Indoor season as she was recovering from a knee injury which led her to skip a major part of the 2023 season. She made her season debut at the Oxy Invitational and clinched the gold medal in the 100m hurdles, dominating the pack and clocking 12.71s.

Her decision to compete in the 200m instead of the 400m hurdles surprised fans, however, they were excited to witness the incredible showdown that was about to happen in the 200m wherein the likes of great athletes like Gabby Thomas and Abby Steiner would be going head to head with McLaughlin.

Fans took to social media to express their opinion and excitement about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's decision to compete in the 200m at the LA Grand Prix.

"Now this competition just got real exciting!!!," wrote a fan.

"Interesting!," chimed in another fan.

A fan expressed disappointment in not being able to witness a race where Femke Bol and McLaughlin go head-to-head.

"NOOOOOOO. I was really hoping to see Sydney and Femke clash at the LA Grand Prix. Sydney gonna be fast in the 200 but money is obviously on Gabby. Even Steiner might have a leg up on Syd. Still think she runs the 400mH at the Olympics too," tweeted the fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Getting that flat 400m speed up for Paris," wrote a fan.

"What is she cooking?,"chimed in another fan.

"This is gonna be crazyyyyy," tweeted a fan.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on the injury that led her to miss the majority of the season

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had a minor knee injury while preparing for the World Championships last year. Even though the injury had a minor impact, the Olympic champion decided to skip the rest of the season after consulting her doctors, keeping the Paris Olympics in foresight.

She released a statement about the same on her social media handles.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next years’ Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!,” she said.

As McLaughlin has now made a comeback after a year-long injury layoff, fans await her appearance in the classic 400m hurdles.