Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to teammate Kylie Coen's regular season highlights featuring 22-year-old as 'one of her favorite people'

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently expressed her reaction as teammate Kylie Coen shared heartfelt post after the conclusion of the regular gymnastics season. The LSU Tigers' last meet of the regular season came at the Neville Arena against Auburn which Dunne's side won convincingly (198.200- 197.550).

Coen was slotted in to compete in the beam balance and floor exercises apparatus during the meet. She scored 9.825 in BB and then added another 9.875 through her floor routine.

Just a few days later, Coen shared glimpses of her time across this 2025 regular season on her Instagram handle. The post featured several of her teammates including Dunne. The caption of the post stated:

"regular season w my favorite people:) POST SEASON 🔜"

Fifth-year LSU senior, Olivia Dunne reacted to the post and dropped a three-word reaction under the post to express her love for Coen. She wrote:

"My bb kokomelon"

Screenshot of Dunne's comment on Coen's post (Image via: Coen's Instagram)

With the conclusion of the regular season, Dunne's side will be competing at the SEC Championships and NCAA Regionals.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her experience of being the Grand Marshal of Endymion Parade 2025

Dunne in Alabama before the start of LSU Tigers' away meet against the Aurbun (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about her experience of being the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Endymion Parade held earlier this month. During an interview, Dunne termed it as one of the best experiences she had so far in her life and also revealed that former LSU head coach, D-D Breaux had asked her to experience this event.

Additionally, Dunne also mentioned that she didn't get the opportunity to attend the Mardi Gras event as it clashed with her gymnastics season but she was quite happy attending the 2025 event and experience the Louisiana culture. She said (via NOLA.com):

"It was the best experience of my life. It was so cool and nothing could have prepared me for that. The way the culture is in Louisiana and the way everyone wants to have a good time and is so happy made it the coolest experience. D-D (D-D Breaux) told me I had to do it. I had never been to Mardi Gras because it’s during our season. But you do what D-D says."

As the Grand Marshal of the event, Olivia Dunne was seen in a long green dress during the Endymion Parade 2025.

