Olivia Dunne engages in banter with sister Julz while stepping out in New York

Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne engaged in a playful banter as the sister turned up the glamour in a night out in New York. The Dunne sisters often step out together, be it at a baseball game or just a sibling dinner date.

Olivia Dunne, who skyrocketed to fame as one of the most famous sporting names, is managed by her sister Julz. The NCAA athlete-turned-social-media-star relies on her sister to communicate with brands and sponsors, coordinate logistics, and plan her shoots. Besides handling business, the Dunne sisters often poke fun at each other on social media, reflecting the spirit of a healthy sibling bond.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Julz, the sisters were at it again. The LSU gymnast, who graduated in 2023, posted a picture of herself in a black tank and denim, posing in the backseat of her car. She captioned her post with a wordplay, writing:

"Backseat driver"

In response, Olivia Dunne asked:

"If you’re a backseat driver what does that make me"

Never failing to make a comeback, Julz Dunne continued the banter, saying:

"@livvydunne passenger pain in the ahh"

Julz Dunne and Olivia Dunne engage in banter; Instagram - @julzdunne

One of the slides also featured the 22-year-old, who coordinated with her sister in a white tank and brown skirt, showing her toned physique.

Dunne has been focusing full-fledgedly on business, social media, and family time after she graduated from Louisiana State University in 2025.

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz took a playful dig at the gymnast over a martini

Dunne at the 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, has gained popularity for her smart comebacks, especially for playfully putting the former in tough spots. Towards the end of July, the 23-year-old touched down in Alba, Los Angeles, and indulged in an Italian experience with a dirty martini.

She posted two stories on her Instagram, featuring the martini with an olive brine placed on top. Since it's common for restaurants to charge extra for an olive, Julz captioned that she would have to pay the tax of the dirty martini to her sister.

"Paying the dirty martini tax to @livvydunne."

While the real interpretation of the caption was for the Dunne sisters to understand, it was clear that Julz made a wordplay.

The elder sister accompanied her sister to a beach vacation at Jensen Beach in Florida. The two also turned up the glamour at the 151st Kentucky Derby alongside other sporting personalities.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More