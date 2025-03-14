Olivia Dunne enjoys private jet journey with Haleigh Bryant and LSU teammates in final NCAA season

Olivia Dunne is one of the best known faces of collegiate gymnastics. Recently, the youngster enjoyed some fun times with her LSU teammates as the Tigers headed to Alabama in a private jet for their final regular season meet of the year.

Dunne first rose to fame in 2020, when she began sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life on social media. Over the last few years, the gymnast has gone on to build a massive social media following, which has made her the highest-paid female NIL athlete in the NCAA.

Currently, Olivia Dunne is competing in her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers, and the team is now gearing up for their meet against Auburn. On Thursday, March 13, Dunne shared snaps of herself travelling to Alabama on a private jet with fellow Tigers Haleigh Byrant, Alexis Jeffrey, and Alyona Shchennikova, enjoying some fun times with her teammates.

Via Dunne's Instagram story

Via Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne hits out at criticism over her fifth year season with LSU

Dunne in action for LSU (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne first signed with Louisiana State University in November of 2019, and made her debut for the team the following year. In July 2024, after completing four years with the team, the gymnast announced that she would be returning to LSU for a fifth and final season.

While many were excited to have her back, Dunne faced an extensive amount of criticism for her return. Recently, she hit out at this criticism in a video posted on her TikTok, saying,

“I really don’t understand what’s so hard to get. I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth year because of COVID and I came back for the fifth year. I only ever see this comment on female athletes’ posts. Why do you cared if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility?”

She went on to emphasise that plenty of athletes made the same decision as her, and got away without eliciting hate.

“Football and basketball players redshirt and take fifth years all the time. The starting quarterback of LSU football is coming back for a fifth year. This comment is nowhere to be found on his account. People commenting stuff like this obviously were never a college athlete or never loved a sport. So, you’re not funny. Why do you care what I’m doing with my life? Please stop.”

She went on to address the comments calling her return ‘greedy’, explaining that she'd already given up her scholarship, saying,

"To the people saying it's greedy to come back, I gave up my scholarship to somebody else so I can come back. So please, stop, thank you,”

For Olivia Dunne, while her 2025 season with the Tigers started out with her competing regularly, a knee injury has since halted her progress, forcing her to sit out multiple meets. LSU is next scheduled to be in action on Friday, March 14 for their last regular season meet, and it remains to be seen if Dunne will be in action for that.

