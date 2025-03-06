  • home icon
Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade turns heads in shimmery black dress as she shares glimpses of her fun outing with friends

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Mar 06, 2025 01:57 GMT
Flamengo Pays Tribute To Brazilian Olympic Medalists - Source: Getty
Rebeca Andrade enjoys a night out with her friends (Image Source: Getty)

Rebeca Andrade is the most decorated Brazilian gymnast of all time, having won multiple World and Olympic medals. Recently, the Olympic champion traded in her gymnastics leotard for a shimmery black dress, as she enjoyed a fun night out with friends.

Andrade first rose to fame in 2016, when she qualified for the Rio Olympics just a year after suffering an ACL tear. Since then, the Brazilian has established herself as one of the best gymnasts of the current generation, winning nine World Championships and six Olympic medals.

On Thursday, March 6, Rebeca Andrade gave fans a glimpse of her everyday life away from gymnastics. Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of herself enjoying an outing with friends. Posing in a glittery black dress with golden stilettos, the gymnast made the most of her night out, even enjoying pizza with her friends. She captioned the snaps:

“Registros! ✨♥️”
Rebeca Andrade shares a glimpse of her training

For Rebeca Andrade, 2024 was an incredible year. The 25-year-old led Brazil to a bronze medal in the team event at the Paris Olympics. She won silver on the individual all-around and vault and claimed gold on the floor.

Now, as she prepares for the new season, Andrade recently gave fans a glimpse of her training session. Taking to Instagram she shared a video of herself completing light stretches and a core workout in the gym.

While Andrade has returned to training in the gym, the Brazilian's competition schedule for 2025 remains in doubt. Earlier this year, the gymnast told Olympics.com, that she was prioritising her recovery for the foreseeable future, saying:

“I sat down with [coach] Chico [Porath], we talked, and we understood that this first phase will be about taking care of my body, my muscle pains, the aches I was complaining about last year. I don’t know what will happen with Worlds; we need to train. Right now, my focus is on recovering my body, getting rid of all the pain I have, and then we’ll see.”
She went on to confirm that even if she did return to competitions, she would be skipping the floor exercise event, explaining:

“Vault and bars are totally fine for me, so I’ll do them. Beam I’m not sure, but it’s not as demanding on my body as floor. I’m sticking to the decision of not doing floor for now.”

Rebeca Andrade is also one of only 11 female gymnasts to have medalled in every event in the history of the World Championship.

