Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus attends fundraising event with family

Eight-time Olympic medalist, Ariarne Titmus, recently shared a glimpse from her lunch during a fundraiser event. The iconic swimmer from Tasmania attended the lunch, raising funds for Queensland Children's Hospital Foundation.

The nine-time World Championship medalist shared her pictures from the fundraising lunch event through her Instagram story post. Her father, Steve Titmus, also accompanied her. The swimming icon, Ariarne Titmus, shared her views, writing:

“The @normanhotel Big Lunch raising funds for @childrenorgau 🤍”

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram story post | Credits: IG/ariarnetitmus_

The Queensland Children's Hospital Foundation also shared:

Screenshot of Children's Hospital Foundation's Instagram story post | Credits: IG/childrensorgau

Ariarne Titmus' father is a well-known journalist and presenter. He supports numerous charities, including Camp Quality and the St Giles Society, an organization that supports children with disabilities. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic works.

Titmus has won four medals in the World Swimming Championships in the 25m category (short course), along with eight medals in the Commonwealth Games. The Australian is well-known for surpassing the American legend, Katie Ledecky, twice, at the 2019 FINA World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ariarne Titmus is widely known by her moniker, “Terminator,” and has also shared earlier that she will remain absent from the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships. She took home the gold medal in 400m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and successfully defended her title at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Titmus added that her eyes are set on the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

Ariarne Titmus reflects on the expectations of the Olympic Games

Ariarne Titmus at the Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus is one of the most prominent Australian competitive swimmers and trains under coach Dean Boxall. She has solidified her standings by achieving multiple accolades throughout her career.

During her interview with the Olympics after the competition, Titmus shared her thoughts on balancing the mental and physical exhaustion accompanied by the Olympics. She said:

“I knew what to expect physically and emotionally coming into this from learning from the last Olympics. Emotionally, this week, I had so much expectation on me the past few years to go back-to-back and continue my winning streak internationally, the 400 especially.”

She continued:

“I'm so proud of my efforts this week. Two gold, two silver. Couldn't defend my 200, but certainly happy that it was my training partner that won, and to be second to her is great. I'm just so happy with my weekend. I can't wait for a big rest.”

Titmus is a world record holder in the 400-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle (long course). In 2022, she was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her decorated achievements in the sport.

