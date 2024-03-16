Olivia Dunne recently shared a few glimpses from the LSU Gymnastics' last home meet as a senior.

The Tigers hosted their last home meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, March 15, 2024. The Tigers secured a decisive lead over the North Carolina Gymnastics after registering a score of 198.250 - 196.075 points.

Dunne competed in the floor exercise for the seventh time this season and displayed her incredible skills by securing 9.850 points. Further, the Tigers' gymnast registered the same score on uneven bars and competed in on the balance beam for the first time in the 2024 season, collecting a spectacular 9.975 points.

Dunne joined the LSU Tigers' Gymnastics team in 2020. She shared pictures of her 2021 and 2024 seasons on her Instagram story and wrote,

"One last time in the PMAC tonight...7:30 CT...BE THERE"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

She further shared another picture of her fellow Tigers' including Aleah Finnegan, Elena Arenas, Chase Brock, Sierra Ballard, and Haleigh Bryant, and wrote:

"One Last Ride."

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

She shared a mirror selfie in the LSU leotard and wrote'

"Senior Night," adding a purple heart.

Screenshot of Instagram story.

In the 2024 season, Tigers Gymnastics remained undefeated at all the home meets. The Purple and Gold Pack previously achieved this feat during the 2018, 2017, 2014, 2010, and 1987 seasons.

"This year has been insanely fun," Olivia Dunne on the 2024 season so far

Olivia Dunne expressed her delight in the 2024 season.

Olivia Dunne expressed her joy of having had a great 2024 season so far. Along with remaining undefeated in the home meet, the LSU Tigers defeated Ohio State and Arkansas Razorbacks in away clashes.

The LSU Tigers have secured 12 victories from 15 faceoffs so far. During an interview with the LSU Gymnastics, she conveyed her joy, stating:

"This year has been insanely fun. That's the best way to describe it. All the girls are hilarious and we are freaking amazing at gymnastics.

Further, the senior also shared a few significant tips with the freshmen.

"I would like to give the freshman year a piece of advice. It would be to not be so serious because even in an interview like this I would be like in the verge of tears. So nervous. These are the last years of gymnastics. So just enjoy it."

The LSU Tigers will next compete at the SEC Championships on Saturday, March 23, 2024.