"Our first babies"- Ariarne Titmus hints at exciting growth in her off-season projects

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus shared a personal life update on social media as she continues to enjoy her break from competitive swimming. Titmus was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including two golds.

The 25-year-old decided to step away from the sport temporarily, citing the need for both a physical and mental break. Her decision was made with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in mind, allowing her the time to rest and reset before her next Olympic run.

On Tuesday, October 14, Titmus shared a glimpse of her personal life, posting a picture of a strawberry plant in her garden with a few ripe red berries and some still green ones. She expressed her joy at seeing the first fruits from the plant, writing:

“Our first babies"

During her time away from competition, Titmus has remained a familiar face at major events, including the Australian Open, Melbourne Cup, Australian Grand Prix, Brownlow Medal, and the Laureus Sports Awards. She was also nominated for the 2025 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

Ariarne Titmus reflects on how her outlook on life has changed since the Olympics

In a conversation on the Inherited podcast, Ariarne Titmus opened up about how her perspective on life and the Olympics has changed. She said that when she first won her Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, it felt like her entire world was complete because she had been chasing that dream since childhood. Becoming an Olympic champion was the ultimate goal.

However, returning for her second Olympics in Paris brought a very different feeling of relief that she had successfully defended her title and made her country proud.

“My outlook on the Olympics and how I’m feeling post has definitely changed in the last three years. I know that I’m not just doing it for myself . I’m doing it for the country and for people who support us and want us to do well. What makes me proud is the joy and happiness I’ve been able to bring to others, not just what I’ve felt personally. These are the thoughts that have come to me over the past few months as I’ve been separated from that environment,” Ariarne Titmus shared.

Ariarne Titmus now holds a total of eight Olympic medals across two Games. She made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, winning two golds, one silver, and one bronze, and then went on to add four more medals to her tally at the Paris Games.

