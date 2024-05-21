Collegiate sports sensation Olivia Dunne recently headlined the 60th anniversary celebration of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine. The LSU gymnast graced the event in a black outfit, leaving fans in awe of the NCAA champion's look.

Dunne had one of the best years of her collegiate career in 2023-24. She won her maiden NCAA women's gymnastics title with LSU in April this year. While Dunne didn't compete in the final meet of the competition, she made significant contributions on the floor throughout the season.

The 2023-24 season marked Dunne’s fourth year at LSU. However, she has an extra year of COVID eligibility remaining and could return for a fifth year. While she hasn't revealed her decision yet, the 21-year-old recently signed a new NIL deal, hinting at a possible return. But for now, she is busy with her other NIL commitments, the biggest of which is Sports Illustrated.

After featuring in the latest edition of SI Swimsuit Magazine earlier this month, Olivia Dunne graced the celebratory event of the magazine’s 60th anniversary on Tuesday. She had donned a stunning black outfit for the event and was seen having a good time with friends and fellow SI models.

Fans online were in awe of the pictures Dunne posted on Instagram from the event. One fan claimed that Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes would have a good game after seeing those pictures.

"Paul Skenes is so throwing a perfect game after this," they wrote.

A fan reacts to Livvy Dunne's post

American golfer Paige Spiranac claimed to be obsessed with the gymnast’s looks.

"Obsessed you’re so hot😍😍," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac reacts to Livvy Dunne's post

Olympic champion Suni Lee expressed her admiration of Livvy's looks as well, writing:

"ok u look unreal"

Suni Lee reacts to Livvy Dunne's post

One fan claimed that Livvy had looked ‘incredible’ throughout the weekend.

"You looked incredible all weekend! 😍😍😍," they commented.

A fan reacts to Livvy Dunne's Instagram post

Another fan commented that ladies' night was generally a good one after Dunne had written in the caption that no boys were allowed in the party.

"Ladies night is generally a good night 🥂🥂"

A fan reacts to Livvy Dunne's post

Another user wrote:

"That girl beside page is absolutely gorgeous"

A fan reacts to Livvy Dunne's Instagram post

Will Olivia Dunne return to the LSU Tigers for a fifth year?

Olivia Dunne at LSU v Utah

It was a historic moment for LSU after they won their maiden NCAA women's gymnastics championship in April 2024. For Olivia Dunne, it might have made her want to return for a fifth year to the Tigers.

Days after the title triumph, Livvy attended an award ceremony at LSU and claimed she had discussed a potential fifth-year return with the coaches.

"I did have a meeting with the coaches today actually, and we did come to a decision. So, stay tuned to find out," she expressed.

However, Olivia Dunne hasn't revealed her decision yet. While there's still enough time for her to announce the decision, her recent NIL deal with Passes hints at the fifth-year return. Had the gymnast decided against the return, the deal wouldn't have been possible since NIL becomes invalid after the end of a collegiate career.