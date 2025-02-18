Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and others react to Merritt Beason's creative parking lot selfie

Harper Murray and other Nebraska Volleyball players gushed over their senior Merritt Beason's latest mirror selfie. Beason graduated from Nebraska at the end of last year and currently plays for the Pro Volleyball Federation's Atlanta Vibe.

Beason shared the picture in an Instagram post on Monday. The outside hitter had taken the selfie in a mirror at a parking lot and was wearing a black hoodie.

"Say it back," she captioned the post

Murray and other Huskers were quick to 'say it back' for Beason.

"pretty queen," Harper Murray commented

Nebraska junior Andi Jackson reacted by stating:

"I love you!"

Senior Rebekkah Allick summed up her reaction in a single emoji.

Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Rebekkah Allick's comments

Merritt Beason spent the first two years of her collegiate career with the Florida Gators before transferring to Nebraska for her junior and senior years. She scored 455 kills in her first year with Huskers, leading them to the NCAA Finals, and another 444 kills last season on the road to the NCAA Final Four.

The 21-year-old was selected as the No.1 overall pick in the Pro Volleyball Federation Draft by the Atlanta Vibe and made her pro debut last month against the Omaha Supernovas. She has scored 108 kills so far with a 35.8% hitting percentage.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Volleyball players are enjoying their offseason, but Murray has set her eyes on the national championship after the retirement of longtime coach John Cook.

Harper Murray makes feelings known on failing to win the national championship with John Cook

Harper Murray during the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray scored 384 kills in her freshman season to power the Nebraska Volleyball to the finals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, where Texas handed them a 3-0 loss. The Huskers were on a dominant run this season as well but were eliminated in the semifinal by eventual champions Penn State.

Following John Cook's retirement last month, Murray said they wanted to win at least one national championship with the longtime coach and would hope to achieve the unfulfilled dream next season.

“A lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach. But I think the way that we can reframe that in our head is now we can win one for him," Harper Murray said.

Cook spent 25 years with the Huskers, leading them to four NCAA and 15 conference titles. The Huskers last won the national championship in 2017 and would be eager to end the drought next season.

