"Problem is taking opportunities from unsponsored athletes" - Fans react to Noah Lyles' recent comments after 4x400m relay inclusion in Glasgow

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to Noah Lyles' recent comments on social media where he said that 'being marketable sells'.

It came as a surprise to many when Lyles, who didn't have much experience in the discipline, was chosen by the USATF to run the third leg of the 4x400m relay event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow.

The USATF's decision to include him in the relay event didn't go down well with a number of people. Fred Kerley, for one, criticized the national governing body for being partial in their team selection for the 4x400m relay finale. Trevor Bassitt, who helped the USA qualify in the semifinals, was a notable absentee.

Lyles seemingly hit back at the recent criticism with a cryptic post on social media. The 26-year-old tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"A few things I have learned early in my career. Being marketable sells medals don't bring likeness politics Is in everything"

However, this statement generated mixed emotions. One fan said:

"Being marketable is okay, problem is taking opportunities from unsponsored athletes, how was Brian Faust who earned his spot on the US team by winning the 400m at US trials not on the team, but you got in?"

Another fan added:

"Money chases value faster than your 200 pr. You're a brand now and those who aren't need to follow your blueprint."

A third fan opined that marketability is created by 'getting it right on the track.'

"Yes, but that marketability is created by getting it right on the track, a political mandate if you will", they tweeted.

Here are other reactions that Lyles' post generated:

Lyles ran the third leg of the race with an impressive timing of 45.68, retaining his team's lead before Belgium grabbed first place in the final leg. The two teams were separated by just 0.06 seconds.

"Great indoor season": Noah Lyles after the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Despite losing to Christian Coleman in the 60m race on the first day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Lyles expressed enthusiasm for the competition. He had earlier achieved his personal best in the 60m dash in New Mexico, beating Coleman in the process.

Lyles wasn't dampened by the latest defeat, where he took the silver medal. He tweeted:

"World Indoor Silver Medalist I'm officially a 60m runner now! Best Indoor season Yet!"

The sprinter told reporters (via BBC Sport) that it has been a great season for him so far. He said:

"What a great indoor season, I have never been to an indoor World Championships - so it's great. It makes me so much more excited as this is the worst part of my race."

Lyles added:

"I am ready to go outdoor and take this new-found ability and put it to the 100m."

Lyles specializes in the 100m and 200m and is eager to represent Team USA and claim his first Olympic gold in Paris. He could also be in line to run the 4x100m and 4x400m races at the Games later this year.