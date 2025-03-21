Quincy Wilson receives special message from Maryland Governor Wes Moore following success at New Balance Indoors

American track and field athlete Quincy Wilson recently shared her reaction as he received a special word of appreciation from the Governor of Maryland. This comes just a few days after his impressive performance for The Bullis School at the New Balance National Indoors 2025.

Wilson won his race in the 400m short track event with a run time of 45.71 seconds, also a meet record. He followed this up with another successful outing as part of the 4x400m relay quartet where he helped his side to victory after a combined run time of 3:09.44.

Owing to this successful campaign at the New Balance Indoors, Governor Wes Moore shared a special message for the 17-year-old. Wilson shared a video of the governor on his Instagram handle where Governor Moore can be heard saying:

"What's going on champ, I wanna say congratulations again, you continue to make us proud, you continue to blow away the competition and you continue to do it with an entire state rooting for you."

Reacting to this appreciatory message Wilson remarked:

"thank you @govwesmoore! Maryland forever"

Screenshot of Wilson's Instagram story feat Governor of Maryland (Image via: Wilson's Instagram/@_quincy_wilson)

Quincy Wilson opens up about the environment around the arena during the New Balance National Indoors 2025

Quincy Wilson during the relay race during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Quincy Wilson opened up about the loud atmosphere around The Track Arena in Boston during the 2025 New Balance National Indoors. This is Wilson's second 400m victory in this arena after the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix.

In an interview after his 400m victory, Wilson said that the crowd helped him hype up a bit for the races and revealed that this wouldn't be possible without the support. Additionally, he mentioned that the New Balance Indoors is an event he wants to compete in every year. He said (via Citius Mag, 00:45 onwards):

"It's just a great atmosphere. When I came here and ran at New Balance Grand Prix, was a great atmosphere. I just feel like, everybody the stadium and everything, it gets everybody hyped up and I couldn't have done without the supporters though because they were really hyped, they were really getting me hyped up. I heard people saying different kind of things, I was getting hyped up, so it was nice atmosphere and New Balance National is something I always look forward to," Wilson said.

Wilson was coming after a setback at the 2025 USA National Indoors where he missed the podium in the 400m event and finished fifth in 46.13 seconds.

