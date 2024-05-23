Former American sprinter and Olympic champion Justin Gatlin reacted to 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm's outdoor season opener at the Trond Mohn Games. The Norwegian finished 0.02 seconds shy of his own 300-meter hurdles world record.

Warholm broke the long-standing world record in the 400-meter hurdles category in July 2021. In Tokyo 2020, a month after shattering the 29-year-old record, he won the gold medal by cutting his own record to 45.94 seconds.

The three-time world champion had earlier won a silver medal in the 400-meter flat in his last indoor meeting in 2024. Opening his outdoor season on May 22nd, the 28-year-old clocked the second fastest ever timing in 300-meter hurdles at 33.28s. Warholm was just 0.02 seconds shy of his world record of 33.26s, which he set in 2021. It was also the last time he had run the 300-meter hurdles.

Interestingly, Warholm’s dominant performance came just days after his arch-rival Rai Benjamin clocked a world lead in the 400-meter hurdles at the LA Grand Prix 2024. Reacting to the Norwegian's performance, track legend Justin Gatlin expressed that the American's blistering run had inspired Warholm ahead of his season opener:

"Rai Benjamin got Warholm moving", he wrote on X.

Rai Benjamin clocked 46.64s to dominate the 400m hurdles at the USATF LA Grand Prix. At the Tokyo Olympics, he recorded the second-fastest timing in the discipline, 46.17 seconds. Benjamin finished with a silver medal behind Warholm, who won the gold with world-record timing.

Rai Benjamin and Justin Gatlin's contrasting fortunes at 2020 Olympic Trials

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials, Day 3

Rai Benjamin and Gatlin have also previously competed on the field, notably in the U.S Olympic trials back in 2020. Benjamin not only qualified for his first Olympic Games, but he also became the second fastest person in the 400m hurdles. He was just shy of breaking Kevin Young's 29-year-old record of 46.78 seconds. Benjamin clocked 46.83 to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, where he won silver.

However, the 2020 trials marked the last for Justin Gatlin, who was looking to qualify for his fourth Olympics. His agonizing journey came to an end when, during the 100-meter finals, Gatlin aggravated a hamstring injury. He hobbled through the final meters to finish fifth in his final Olympic Trials race.

"It’s a very rare opportunity," Gatlin told USA Today, "that you are witnessing something you’re going to do for the last time, when you’re doing it."

Later, in 2022, Justin Gatlin announced his retirement, retiring at the age of 40 and finishing as the second-fastest American in the 100-meter sprint.