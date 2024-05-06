Fans online reacted to American sprinter Noah Lyles claiming that the USA 4x100m relay team had no competition with the Canadian team. The world champion's claim comes after he powered the USA to the gold medal in a world-leading time of 37.40s in the event.

USA started off with a dominant run from Courtney Lindsay, who gave the team a lead it wouldn't relinquish throughout the event. Kenny Bednarek and Kyree King kept the pace up before Noah Lyles clocked the fastest split of the finals in 8.88s. The USA finished in a world-leading time of 37.40s while Canada finished second in 37.89s.

Canada was anchored by Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, who clocked the third-fastest split in 8.96s but Lyles was still way ahead of him, and faster as well. Speaking with Citius Magazine in a post-race interview, Lyles was asked about the rivalry between Canada and USA in the 4x100m relay. He cheekily replied:

"Rivalry between who? Who? Who?"

However, fans online expressed mixed reactions to Lyles' claim. While some were impressed with him for making the sport exciting, others termed it ‘funny’ since the USA hasn't won an Olympic gold in the discipline in the last 20 years.

"Love a bit of trash talk", a fan wrote.

"I love how he keeps creating different stories around the sport. It's not arrogance, it's exactly what track needs.", a user expressed.

Several other fans also reminded Lyles of the times Canada and other teams had beaten the USA in the 4x100m relay events.

"I think bro forgot Canada beat them in 2022," a fan expressed.

"Got whooped by Jamaica for 7 straight championships between 2008 and 2016, after that by great britain in 2017 , italy in 2021 olympics and canada in 2022. Next time they should use their mouth to run in championships, it does a better job than their legs," another fan expressed.

"I get Noah Lyles is trying to build up his personality for the sport but this ain’t it. Remain humble bredda, unu baton can drop," a user claimed.

Noah Lyles opens up on ‘controversy’ surrounding his inclusion in 4x400m relay team for World Indoor Championships

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Noah Lyles was included in the USA's 4x400m at World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 at the last moment. He ran in place of Trevor Bassit as the US went on to claim the silver medal. However, his inclusion in the team received a lot of criticism.

Lyles recently opened up on the ‘controversy’ ahead of the World Athletic Relays 2024, where he only ran the 4x100m relay.

"I won’t be running the 4x400m here – when I did it at the World Indoors, let’s just say it caused a lot of controversy,” Lyles told reporters at a press conference ahead of World Athletic Relays 2024.

He added that he would train for the 100m and 200m specifically but would be in good shape for the 400m as well. Noah Lyles aims to win four Olympic gold medals in Paris, a feat no sprinter has ever achieved. He will need to run the 4x400m relay and win it to achieve that dream.