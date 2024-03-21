Riley Gaines lauds Caitlyn Jenner for supporting New York County's plan to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

Riley Gaines recently thanked the former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner for backing New York City’s local official’s ban on transgender athletes which was issued in February by the executive of Nassau County, Bruce Blakeman.

However, upon its implementation, Blakeman has been receiving backlash from other government officials. Gaines showed solidarity with the executive officer while commending Jenner for the support.

Bruce Blakeman issued an order to protect women’s rights in sports. As per the ban, any team designated as “female” would be prohibited from competing if it has a trans member in it.

The rule would be implemented in over 100 athletic facilities in Nassau County. However, the ban does not affect men’s teams with trans athletes.

Blakeman’s ban order created wide unrest in the state, with Attorney General Letitia James objecting to the order as “transphobic” and “illegal.” However, the executive officer sued James for her disapproval by filing a lawsuit in the federal court of New York City.

Amid the backlash, Blakeman received support from TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, who stated “Let’s stop it now while we can” in the court about the practice of letting trans athletes compete in female sports.

While acknowledging Jenner's support, the women’s rights supporter Riley Gaines also extended solidarity to Blakeman’s tussle with Letitia James. On her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Riley wrote,

"We stand with Executive Blakeman as he faces shameful retaliation from @TishJames for merely protecting sports on the basis of sex."

She added,

"Thanks to you both, @Caitlyn_Jenner @NassauExec !!"

Riley Gaines consistently raises voice for women’s safety in sports

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has been consistently highlighting cases that question the safety of women. The former NCAA swimmer aims to make people aware of the safety and fairness issues that women face in sports against transgender policies.

Recently, Gaines reacted to an incident at the Lebanon Middle School where a sixth grader and her classmates were forced to share the same locker room with a boy.

Later on, the 11-year-old girl was asked to share the incident in court. She expressed that the experience made her feel uncomfortable.

Riley Gaines, who was upset by the news, was disgusted when she learned about the innocent girl narrating her own story in court. She talked about the incident on a show and described the event as ‘sick.’

In another recent event, Gaines criticized a trans esports player, MisuuSZN, who won the Call of Duty season 3 championship, a tournament for women players.

However, Riley Gaines detested her win, highlighting that the COD player was a transwoman. Sharing that incident on her social media, Gaines emphasized the advantage that men have over female athletes.