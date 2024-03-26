Riley Gaines reacts to Baltimore Bridge collapse after ship's collision with it 

American swimmer Riley Gaines recently reacted to the collapsing of Baltimore Francis Scott Bridge after the unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday morning.

A Singapore-flagged Dali shipping vessel collided with a column supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, March 26, resulting in a collapse of the majority of the structure. The vessel caught fire as well before ultimately sinking in the water.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the incident. The Synergy Marine Group, which manages the Dali, reported that all of its crew members were safe. Investigations are going on, but according to the Synergy Group, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be known. The company also added that they were fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies.

"The US Coast Guard and local officials have been notified, and the owners and managers are fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies under an approved plan," the Synergy Group said (via CNN).

Riley Gaines, a vocal voice in America, expressed shock over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Kentucky swimmer called the unfortunate incident ‘crazy’ and expressed her prayers for the affected.

"Crazy... Prayers," she wrote.

The rescue operations are still ongoing, while authorities are looking at the cause behind the crash.

Riley Gaines says she is not fighting for herself

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Ever since Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas clashed in the 2022 NCAA Championship, and the 5th place trophy was handed to the transgender swimmer despite the two being tied for the position, the 23-year-old has been very vocal against the participation of trans people in women's sports.

However, Gaines recently revealed that she was not fighting for herself anymore. Speaking with OutKick after an 11-year-old girl was forced to share a locker with a boy, she condemned the authorities and claimed that her fight was for that cause only. Gaines also claimed that she was done with swimming and sports in general.

"Make no mistake, I'm not fighting for myself. I'm done playing in sports. No one wants to see me in the pool anymore," she said (via Outkick).

The 12x All-American swimmer added that she was fighting for young girls so that they could get equal opportunities.

"It's not about me. It's about creating a future for young girls like that to have the same opportunities that I was able to have," she added.