Riley Gaines slams transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney's latest pop song on being a woman

Riley Gaines has reacted to American TikTok personality and transgender advocate Dylan Mulvaney's latest pop song Days of Girlhood.

But criticism has been directed at her single, which includes one-night stand, prescription pills, and enjoying wine in bubble baths. Mulvaney, who has been sharing her gender transition in daily videos since 2022, said the latest song reflects her desire to reclaim her relationship to femininity. She said:

"I'm releasing the song on my second year of transition anniversary. I'm so grateful to my followers who have watched my journey unfold, and hope that when they listen to the song they will hear the joy it has brought me!" (Out)

Gaines, former NCAA swimmer, criticized Mulvaney's music video. She said:

"How any woman could support this is beyond me."

Gaines also reshared the video which had been posted by End Wokeness on X.

The former competitive swimmer described it as a hyperfetishized depiction of girlhood.

"The pig tails, the water gun, the bubble bath, the dance moves...This is a hyperfetishized depiction of 'girlhood' which is correctly labeled as autogynephilia," Gaines replied to a tweet featuring Mulvaney.

Riley Gaines applauds Mississippi House for passing HB 1607 bill

Gaines, 23, has been showing keen interest in HB 1607 bill, which was recently passed by the Mississippi House.

According to ABC News, definitions in the HB 1607 bill highlight that sex is defined at birth. It said:

"The bill states that there are only two sexes, and every individual is either male or female."

Republican Rep. Joey Hood said there is no penalty if a person wants to identify one way. He explained they are just giving meaning to the words in the statute.

Gaines, who is vocal against transgender women competing in women's sports, applauded the passing of the bill. She said:

"Mississippi House just overwhelming passed HB 1607, a bill that defines sex-based terms like "woman" and "female" in statute."

The 12x All-American swimmer hopes swift action would be taken to bring the law into effect. Gaines began to raise voice for women athletes after competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships.