Seren Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops four-word reaction as Gabby Thomas gears up for her season debut

World and Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is currently gearing up for the first race of her 2025 season. As the American gets ready to race at the Texas Relays, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, extended his support for the Olympic champion.

Thomas enters 2025 on the back of an incredible season in 2024. Last year, the 27-year-old claimed several impressive wins on home ground before heading to the Paris Olympics, where she was the only track and field athlete to win three gold medals.

Now, Gabby Thomas is gearing up for her first competition of 2025. Sharing a snap of herself on the track on Instagram, she wrote,

“It’s that time of year again, Texas Relays!! Catch me tomorrow in the 4x100m relay at 1:50 PM CT and the 4x400m relay at 4:05 PM CT.”

Reacting to her post, Alexis Ohanian commented,

“I’ll be there. LFG”

Via Thomas' Instagram comments section

Last year at the Texas Relays, Thomas competed in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. She won gold in all three events, clinching the 100m and 200m titles in times of 10.88s and 22.08s, respectively.

Gabby Thomas set to compete in second edition of Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos

Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

In September 2024, Alexis Ohanian ventured into the track world and announced the launch of Athlos, a one-of-a-kind women-only track meet. Gabby Thomas had been one of the first athletes to sign up for the competition, and the event was a major success, enthralling 3 million viewers across the globe.

In March 2025, Ohanian announced that Athlos was returning for a second edition, and Thomas confirmed that she will compete at the event. The meet is scheduled to take place at the Icahn Stadium in New York on October 10. Outside of Thomas, several other big names have signed up for the 2025 edition of the meet, including hurdlers Masai Russell and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and 400m runner Marileidy Paulino.

For now, after completing her season debut at the Texas Relays, Thomas will head to Jamaica for the first meet of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. She will then race at the other three GST events before heading to the USA Championships, where she will be a favorite to win the 200m title.

After the national championships, Gabby Thomas will probably turn her focus to the World Championships, where she will hope to win her first individual gold medal.

