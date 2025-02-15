Sha'Carri Richardson drops one-word reaction as she celebrates Valentine's day with Christian Coleman 

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman are a power couple of the track and field world. Recently, the duo enjoyed Valentine's day together, and Richardson was quick to share a glimpse of their celebrations with fans.

Richardson and Coleman are both accomplished sprinters in their own right. The former is the fifth fastest women in the 100m history. At the 2023 World Championships, she won gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay. In 2024, Richardson made her Olympic debut at the Paris Games, winning silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m.

Meanwhile, Coleman's career has seen him win six World Championships medals, three of which are golds. He is a two-time World Indoor Champion and the 2018 and 2023 Diamond League winner. He is also the sixth fastest man in the history of the 100m, and holds the world record in the 60m sprint.

On Friday, February 14, Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman celebrated Valentine's day together. Taking to Instagram, Richardson shared a snap of a bouquet of flowers, with Coleman visible in the background. She captioned the story,

“@_coleman2. Us 🖤.”

Via Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram

Sha'Carri Richardson shares a glimpse of her Super Bowl outing with Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman first sparked dating rumours in 2023, during the Budapest World Championships. In late 2024, the track stars attended the USATF Night of Legends event together, adding further fuel to the fire. Over the past few months, the duo regularly interacted on social media, without confirming their relationship status.

Earlier this week, the couple finally confirmed that they were dating. Taking to Instagram, Richardson shared a carousel of photos from their Super Bowl outing. The last two snaps showed the two sprinters holding hands and posing together. The post was captioned,

“Even from the down under, still going up.”

Meanwhile, Richardson also featured in Coleman’s highlights of his outing to the Super Bowl weekend.

On the track end of things, neither Sha'Carri Richardson nor Christian Coleman have made their season debut for 2025. In 2024, the former had an amazing season on track, winning the Prefontaine Classic, the US Olympic Trials, and claiming two medals at the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Coleman had a strong start to his year, winning gold in the 60m at the World Indoor Championships. However, his form stumbled later in the season, and he was unable to qualify for the Paris Olympics in the individual events.

