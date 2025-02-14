Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce donates $50,000 to her alma mater to support education and student development for young women amid receiving major honor

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce donated $50,000 to the Wolmers Girls' School to promote education and build a pathway to success for the next generation. Fraser-Pryce has been away from the competitive track to work towards giving back to the community and spending quality time with her son.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was absent from the track for a large part of the 2024 season due to a knee injury. She competed at the 2024 Jamaican trials, securing the 100m spot for her fifth Olympics. However, she suffered an injury during warm-up before the Paris finals, thus losing her medal bid. Following that, she didn't announce her return to the sport but focused on spending more time with her family.

The Olympic gold medalist also gave back to the community through her eponymous foundation, especially on special occasions like Christmas. Having spent the New Year's with her son, Zyon, Fraser-Pryce shifted her attention to her alma mater, Wolmer's Girls' School, for a special reason.

Trending

In recent news, she visited the school and donated $50,000, continuing her work to give back to the community. In a video posted on Instagram, she was seen handing a check to a person from the administration while the entire auditorium cheered for her.

"Breaking: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Donates US $50,000 to Wolmer's Girls' School. Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has donated US $50,000 to her alma mater, Wolmer's Girls' School, to support education and student development. The donation highlights her commitment to giving back and empowering the next generation of young women," the caption read.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce extended her role as UNICEF Jamaica's National Ambassador

Fraser-Pryce waving at the crowd at Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dominated the track for nearly a decade and a half, winning two Olympic and five World titles in the 100m. One of the most formidable sprinters from Jamaica, she became the oldest female World Champion at 35 when she clinched the 100m title in the 2022 edition.

Towards the beginning of her track journey, UNICEF appointed her as the National Ambassador for Jamaica for being a staunch proponent of children's rights. She has worked with the UN to improve children's conditions in Jamaica.

In recent news, she extended her tenure as the ambassador for another year and celebrated the accomplishment in her Facebook post.

"Today I am proud to extend my role as the National Ambassador for Unicef Jamaica and to continue the critical work of improving the quality of services for children and ensuring the protection of their rights. It was a pleasure to meet with Olga Isaza, Representative for UNICEF Jamaica, as we embark on an even more fruitful and impactful relationship," she wrote in the caption.

Fraser-Pryce amassed the IAAF World Athlete of the Year and Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback