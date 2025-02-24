  • home icon
  "Sign me up for the Rodeo next"- Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens jokes about adventurous horseback experience during South Africa honeymoon

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Feb 24, 2025 15:40 GMT
Simone Biles during the Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shared glimpses of their horse-riding experience, jokingly stating that he was ready to become a roadie now. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, are currently on a delayed honeymoon in South Africa.

Owens shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram handle, in which he and Biles were spotted riding horses at different locations. The Chicago Bears player even rode in the water, on the beach, and in hilly terrains and joked that he was ready to become a professional horse rider.

"Not your average cowboy 🤠🏇Guess i been living in Texas too long lol Sign me up for the Rodeo next 😂," he wrote
"p.s. didn’t realize how well horses could swim," Owens added
The couple had previously on a Safari adventure and had several close encounters with lions, tigers, and Giraffes, with Biles once joking that she "almost s**t herself" when a lion approached their jeep.

Biles and Owens met through the online dating app Raya in 2020 and were an instant match. The couple dated for three years before tying the knot in a courthouse marriage ceremony in April 2023 and celebrating a destination wedding in San Cabo Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

"My life kind of revolves around football" - Simone Biles after end of long-distance with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Simone Biles started living in Chicago with her husband, Jonathan Owens, following the end of her Gold Over America Tour in November. She was a regular at the Chicago Bears' games to support Owens and confessed in an interview with Essence that her life in Chicago revolved around football.

"Nowadays, my life kind of revolves around football. So [Chicago Bears games are] when I get to unwind, have some fun, go support my husband and just learn more about football. So that’s kind of what it looks like these days,” Simone Biles said

Biles had a dominant run in 2024, winning three gold medals and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics. She led the USA women's gymnastics team to the gold medal before clinching the all-around and vault exercise titles. Biles finished behind Tokyo Olympic champion Rebecca Andrade for silver in floor exercise finals.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
हिन्दी