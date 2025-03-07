Simone Biles addresses concerning habits of fans 'touching' & 'grabbing' her in public

Simone Biles firmly stated that she gets the most irritated when people misbehave by touching or grabbing her in public. This came shortly after she received a nomination for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year honor this year.

Ad

Simone Biles was the front-runner for the gold-winning US gymnastics team at the 2024 Summer Games. Her successful campaign in the French capital also earned her the all-around and vault pole podium finishes and silver behind Rebeca Andrade in the floor exercise category. Her all-around title, the sixth Olympic gold in her resume, made her the oldest gymnast to win at 27.

Biles' 2024 was packed with event appearances and spending quality time with her husband during the NFL season. A month into 2025, the couple went on a long-awaited vacation and returned to the news of Biles' nomination for the Laureus Award.

Ad

Trending

Amid rejoicing in the accomplishments, the 30-time World Championship medalist shared a concerning message on her Threads handle. She revealed that people touching her in public is the quickest way to annoy her.

"the easiest way to irritate me is to touch or grab me when I’m in public," she wrote on Threads.

Ad

Biles issued another message a while ago, but its context remains unspecified.

"delusion has some of y’all in a chokehold," she added on another Thread.

Ad

Biles was honored with the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated as she stepped into 2025 with seven Olympic golds in her repertoire.

Simone Biles once clarified she was ready to help people in need of mental health support

Simone Biles looks on during Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was in the face of Dr. Larry Nassar's abuse when she trained in USA Gymnastics. Following that trauma, she suffered twisties at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ruling herself out midway through the competition. Biles then turned into a mental health advocate while she took a break from the mat for two years before returning in 2023.

Ad

She not only normalized conversations around athletes' mental health but also opened up about her past struggles to several publications and in her eponymous Netflix docuseries [Simone Biles Rising].

In a CNN interview from 2024, the 11-time Olympic medalist said she was not the 'poster child' for mental health-related areas but opened doors for people in need.

"Everybody’s mental health journey is unique. I’m not the poster child for it, but I’ll support (anyone’s) mental health journey. Now people come up to me and they’re like, ‘I’ve been in therapy for the first time in my life, and thank you so much.' There’s power in that. And I just know I’m helping people out there,” she said.

Simone Biles hosted two Gold Over America tour editions to introduce gymnastics to the general US audience and motivate young girls to pursue the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback