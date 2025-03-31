Simone Biles expresses astonishment after witnessing stunning magic trick on date night with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles wondered how the magician at their dinner last night drew a mark on her hand when it was initially on her back. Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, spent the weekend enjoying dinner at The Bird Street and later bonded over cocktails.

SBiles has been away from gymnastics since her Gold Over America tour performances. She was fresh off her success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she extended her medal tally to 11, surpassing Shannon Miller. Spending most of the latter part of 2024 at the NFL field, cheering on her NFL safety husband, Biles took her honeymoon vacation to South Africa in February before jetting off to Hawaii with her friends.

Continuing to enjoy gymnastics downtime, Biles recently stepped out with her husband in glammed-up outfits for dinner, cocktails and was probably entertained with a magic show, too. In her Instagram story, she shared a picture of a mark on her palm that a magician drew the previous night. She expressed wonder, saying:

"Woke up and still don't understand how the magician made this X on my hand when it was behind my back the whole time"

Simone Biles expressing disbelief; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens recently rocked rodeo-style outfits during their visit to LSU, enjoying scrumptious meals, visiting the former's WCC teammate, Zoe Miller, and even watching the home team and Cajuns baseball lock horns at the Alex Box Stadium.

Simone Biles revealed receiving concerning messages from unknown numbers

Biles performing at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has been an active athlete on social media, addressing minor and major issues on her Instagram, Threads, or X. A day ago, she shared screenshots of the messages she received from an unknown number.

The person queried about her past traumatic experience with former USA gymnastics coach Larry Nassar and her relationship with her husband, Jonathan Owens.The critic wrote:

"Don't go on the internet taking criticism from strangers about your husband or marriage. It shows how young and immature you really are damaged goods"

Distressed by the act, the 30-time World medalist shared the screenshot in her Instagram story and wrote:

"Hope y’all are having a better day than me ... These are the texts I receive from random a** numbers. BTW, y’all are f**kin weird for this."

Biles was honored as the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2024. She also got a nomination from Laureus Sports for the Sportswoman of the Year honor.

