Simone Biles gives update of fishing time with husband Jonathan Owens in adorable selfie during honeymoon

Simone Biles shared updates from her fishing day with her husband Jonathan Owens as the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in South Africa. Biles has been enjoying gymnastics downtime since her successful Paris Olympic campaign and Gold Over America tour in 2024.

Simone Biles surpassed Shannon Miller's medal tally, clinching her 11th and seventh individual gold medal in the quadrennial Games in Paris. Basking in the glory of her successes, the 27-year-old took the stage on the Gold Over America tour, performing across 30 US cities alongside her Olympic teammates. She then shifted to spending time with her husband in Chicago and cheering on him in his NFL games.

In 2025, the couple jetted off for their honeymoon in South Africa just after Valentine's Day. They have since been posting vacation pictures, from close animal encounters to chopper rides and others. Recently, the Olympian shared a photo collage of their fishing day on her Instagram story.

She captioned:

"no fish were caught but we made the most of it"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoy fishing in South Africa; Instagram - @simonebiles

The couple recently spotted dolphins during their boat ride. Simone Biles' husband was in awe of the scene as he experienced the sight of dolphins in the sea for the first time.

"Before this I had never seen a dolphin before, crazy," he captioned his story.

The couple spent beach time, sharing updates about playing volleyball, enjoying the sight of multiple penguins, and cozying up for selfies. The spate of Instagram stories also featured kite surfers. Biles captioned that picture as:

"Kite surfers out since it's so windy"

Biles and returned to gymnastics competitions in 2023 after a two-year hiatus. The same year, she got married to football safety Jonathan Owens but couldn't be under the same roof for long due to career commitments.

Simone Biles opens up on getting the motivation to start gymnastics and evolving in the sport

Biles speaking at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles amassed 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals in her career alongside other laurels. In a recent interview with Fox 26 Houston, she talked about how she began her gymnastics and her story of reaching the peak of the sport.

"My 'Why' was to just really have fun and brace it and see how far I could go and hopefully one day get a college scholarship. And that evolved over the years as I started progressing through the sports pretty quickly. Like, 'oh maybe one day, I can go the Olympics' and then I was training with some girls I had gone to World and been to an Olympic team. So, that's kind of why it changed but other than that, it was to embrace who I am, to be strong, to be beautiful and bold," she said.

Following her Olympic success, Biles presented at the Country Music Association Awards and received the Sportsperson of the Year honor by Sports Illustrated.

