Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to his first-time encounter with dolphins amid South Africa honeymoon with gymnast

The eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, are on their honeymoon in South Africa. The Chicago Bears player recently shared his first impression of watching dolphins leaping in the ocean through his Instagram post.

Ad

The couple married in 2023 in the US and then had a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As per reports, Biles and Owens first met in 2020. Owens started his professional career in the National Football League with Arizona Cardinals. He has also played for Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. Through his Instagram post, he shared his expressions of watching dolphins in the ocean for the first time during his honeymoon with his wife, Biles. He mentioned:

Ad

Trending

“Before this I had never seen a dolphin before, crazy,” wrote Owens

Screenshot of Jonathan Owens Instagram Story | Credits: IG/@jowens

Owens played high school football at the Christian Brothers College High School. At the collegiate level, he attended Missouri Western State University, representing the Missouri Western Griffons. Owens made his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ad

His wife, Biles, is one of the most decorated gymnasts due to her record-breaking accomplishments in the sport. Along with her Olympic medals, she has thirty World Championship medals and two Pacific Rim Championship gold medals. She made her international debut in 2013 and her Olympic debut at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and won four gold medals and one bronze medal.

Simone Biles shared her heartfelt celebration of Jonathan Owens' first touchdown

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The three-time recipient of Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, Biles, was ecstatic when her husband, Jonathan Owens, scored his first NFL touchdown with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Biles shared her reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, and mentioned via CNN:

Ad

“THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS 🥹🥹🥹 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Biles expressed her elated reaction after Owens completed his touchdown against the Detroit Lions in November 2023. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles went on to win three gold medals and one silver medal. Subsequently cementing her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts.

She is the gymnast who holds the most World Championship gold medals and the most World all-around titles in the women’s category. For her distinguished accomplishments, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, in 2022. In 2024, she was also honored with the Comeback of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback