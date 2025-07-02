Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts after being hilariously called out by gymnast while enjoying shots on their vacation

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, reacted as his wife hilariously called out his facial expressions while taking shots in a bar during their vacation. The couple has been enjoying their downtime in San Pedro, a town in Belize, Central America.

Simone Biles has kept away from the gymnastics mat for a year now and has not yet confirmed her comeback to her beloved sport. The football safety, Jonathan Owens, played in the 2024 NFL season with the Chicago Bears and will soon take the field in his second year with the team. Both enjoying off-time, Biles and Owens often step out on dates and attend events, like the Kentucky Derby and the Met Gala 2025.

They also reveled in their honeymoon vacation in South Africa, indulging in delectable food, enjoying safaris, and staying in luxury accommodations. As per recent updates, the athletic couple jetted off to another vacation in San Pedro, a town on Ambergris Caye island in Belize, Central America.

Biles shared a story featuring the couple taking shots in a bar and her husband responding to the taste with different expressions. She hilariously wrote:

"I'm dying @Jonathan's facial expressions"

The Bears' safety reshared the story and captioned:

"Maaaaan" with a laughing emoji.

Owens reacts to his expressions during Belize vacation; Instagram - @jowens

In another story, Owens announced that he would eat fish every day on their vacation, as he shared a picture of his meal.

"Imma eat some fish for every meal while I'm here"

Owens shares his fish meal during vacation; Instagram - @jowens

Simone Biles has also been a regular in posting updates of her days in Belize. She shared a picture of herself in a green swimsuit, minimal jewelry, and a pair of sunglasses, standing indoors with the coastline in the background.

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens showered praises when the gymnast won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award

Simone Biles and Owens at the Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles had a successful 2024 year, winning three golds and a silver at the Paris Games and extending her Olympic medal count to 11. For her victorious campaign, she won Sportswoman of the Year by Laureus Sports in 2025, adding her fourth Laureus honor to her repertoire.

Her massive achievement garnered a reaction from her husband, who shared the update on his Instagram story and wrote:

"And another one ❤️❤️❤️ so proud to call you my wife."

Owens recently hosted the fourth edition of his youth camp at his alma mater, the CBC High School. He mentored and motivated young girls and boys while sharing football insights with them.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More