Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens rock matching black fits on romantic date night during South Africa honeymoon

Artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, is considered one of the greatest in the field and has amassed multiple achievements under her name. She shared a picture of her dinner date with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in striking black outfits during their honeymoon in South Africa on Sunday.

Biles is an eleven-time Olympic medalist and has thirty World Championships medals. The celebrated gymnast was presented with Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year three times (2017, 2019, and 2020). She also won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2024. She is currently rejoicing her honeymoon with Owens and shared a picture of her dinner date via an Instagram post. The couple was dressed in an all-black outfit.

"Forever dinner date," posted Biles on Instagram

Her husband plays in the prestigious National Football League and is a safety for Chicago Bears. He has previously played for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Green Bay Packers. The couple got married in 2023 at a courthouse in Houston and for the second ceremony had a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

During the Paris Olympics, Biles won three gold medals and a silver medal in floor exercise. Along with other prominent feats, she has also won two gold medals in the Pacific Rim Championship. The legendary gymnast is an ambassador for the non-profit organization Friends of the Children, which provides adequate guidance to children in foster care.

Simone Biles shares her take on fame after accomplishing iconic feats

Simone Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles won four gold medals in four events at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Consequently, she etched her name in US history by becoming the first woman gymnast to achieve this exemplary feat. She also won her fifth medal, which was a bronze medal in the balance beam event. She shared her thoughts on experiencing fame after achieving accolades via Vanity Fair’s Leah Faye Cooper.

“I think everyone wants to be famous, and then when it happens, you almost hit a wall and you have an identity crisis. You’re like, Am I made out for this? Why did I wish for this? When five people come up to me and they’re rushing for a photo, I just get a little flustered. My anxiety kicks in,” Biles told Vanity Fair.

Biles expressed her thoughts on fame and how it could be overwhelming considering the unexpected difficulties it could potentially present. Additionally, she reflected on her emotional balance under certain situations. In July 2022, the iconic gymnast was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

