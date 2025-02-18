Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens share glimpses of couples therapy session a day after adventurous honeymoon safari ride

Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, are finally off to their honeymoon trip to South Africa after tying the knot two years ago. The pair enjoyed a safari ride on Monday and are now relaxing with a couple massage.

Ad

Biles and Owens married in April 2023 after three years of dating but only got to take off for their honeymoon following this year's Valentine's Day. After receiving her favorite gift from Owens, Biles announced they were taking off to South Africa for their honeymoon.

The couple were on an adventurous safari ride on Monday and had encounters with elephants, lions and giraffes. When one of the lions slinked past their vehicles, Biles joked, "Not gonna lie, I almost s—” myself."

Ad

Trending

In the latest honeymoon on their Instagram stories, Biles and Owens were spotted relaxing with a couples massage and therapy session.

"Couples massage," Biles wrote.

The seven-time Olympic champion then announced that she was taking a nap before resuming their wildlife adventures.

"Time for a nap before our afternoon game drive," she wrote.

Simone Biles' Instagram story

Biles was busy with her gymnastics comebacks, first at the 2023 World Championships and then at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Owens continued to grow in the NFL. This was one reason their honeymoon was delayed.

Ad

It was also one of the reasons they didn't live under the same roof until November last year. They were in Chicago before moving into their $3 million mansion in Houston.

"I just let him do him" - Simone Biles on her pre-game routine with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during New England Patriots v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty.

Simone Biles was a regular at the Chicago Bears' games last season, attending nearly all of the games from November. The American gymnast even rocked custom outfits as an ode to Owens and had made a routine of sharing a kiss with him on the sidelines before kickoff.

Ad

“Pre-game, I just let him do him because I know how stressful that can be sometimes,” she told People. “But he loves to come see me because he usually has to stay at the team hotel, so he loves to come see me, kiss me goodbye.”

Owens skipped nearly a week of his preseason training camp earlier to cheer for Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won gold medals in the team, vault and all-around competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback