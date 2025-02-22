Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens give final verdict as they try a new delicacy during their honeymoon in South Africa

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple in the sporting world. The duo are currently enjoying their honeymoon in South Africa, and Biles recently updated fans about a new delicacy they tried out on their trip.

Ad

Biles and Owens met during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The gymnast contacted the NFL player on the celebrity dating app Raya. The couple quickly hit it off and went public with their relationship in August that same year.

On Valentine's Day in 2022, Owens got down on one knee. A little over a year later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas before heading to Cabo, Mexico, for a bigger celebration.

Ad

Trending

Now, nearly two years after their wedding, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are finally enjoying their honeymoon. The gymnast has been giving fans insights of the duo's trip and most recently, shared an update about a new delicacy they tried out. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote:

“Jonathan & I tried ostrich tonight. Spoiler: it tastes like steak.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles shares glimpses of her safari outing with Jonathan Owens

Owens and Biles pose together at the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers NFL clash (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are making the most of their honeymoon trip in South Africa. The couple has embarked on multiple safari outings, catching glimpses of various exotic wild animals.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, Biles shared glimpses of the couple's safari ride, sharing photos of lions, leopards, rhinos, hippopotamuses, giraffes, elephants, and more. She captioned the post:

“DND: out on safari."

Ad

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are both superstars of their respective sports. Owens recently completed seven years in the NFL and currently plays as a safety for the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, having won 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold.

When it comes to their careers, Biles and Owners are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Last year, the NFL safety was present every single time his wife competed, even taking some time off from a Chicago Bears training camp to watch Biles compete at the Paris Olympics.

Similarly, after wrapping up her 2024 season, Biles has become a regular sight on the sidelines whenever Owens and the Chicago Bears are competing in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback