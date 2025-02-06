Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share glimpses of cozy private jet journey to Miami

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple in the sporting world. Recently, the duo spent some time together on a private jet ride to Miami and were quick to share snaps of the same with fans.

Biles and Owens first began dating in 2020. They met on the celebrity dating app Raya and quickly hit it off. They made their relationship public with a social media post later that same year.

In 2022, Owens got down on one knee on Valentine's Day. The couple got married twice in early 2023, first in a courthouse ceremony in Texas, before heading to Cabo, Mexico, for grander celebrations.

Over the course of their relationship, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been vocal about their love for each other and often share glimpses of their everyday life together with fans. On Thursday (February 6), the pair took a private jet ride together and shared pictures with fans. Biles took to her Instagram story to post a snap from inside the jet, and wrote,

“st. louis ✈️ Miami.”

Meanwhile, Owens shared a picture of the couple cozied up on their ride.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens welcome 2025 with a trip to Paris

For Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, 2025 has already been a year full of traveling. The couple kicked off January with a trip to New York City, where the gymnast visited Hoda Kotb on her last day hosting the Today show. Later, Biles and Owens even enjoyed an NBA game courtside.

After New York, the duo shared a private jet ride to Georgia, to cheer for Biles’ former coach Cecile Landi and her NCAA team, the University of Georgia. They followed this up with an idyllic vacation in Switzerland.

While in Switzerland, Biles and Owens made the most of their time together, enjoying their stay in Hotel Storchen, which is one of the oldest hotels in the country, dating to 1357. The couple even took a trip to the Audemars Piguet museum while they were there.

Outside of their life together, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens both lead busy sporting careers. Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, having won 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals. Meanwhile, Owens is an NFL safety, currently competing for the Chicago Bears and having recently completed seven years in the league.

