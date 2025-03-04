Simone Biles makes feelings known on being nominated for Laureus Sportsperson of the Year award alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone & Aryna Sabalenka

Simone Biles expressed her thoughts on being nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award. The American gymnast has won 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals.

Following her Olympic debut in 2016, Biles won the award three times in 2017, 2019 and 2020. She also won the Comeback of the Year award last year and has now been nominated for her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award.

Alongside Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Aryna Sabalenka, Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon and Aitana Bonmati have also been nominated for Sportswoman of the Year Award. The American gymnast said she was honored to be nominated for the award and wrote:

"I’m so incredibly honored to be included in this list of amazing nominees!!"

After facing a disappointing run during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles scripted an incredible comeback at the Paris Olympics last year. She led the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a gold medal before becoming the oldest gymnast in 72 years to win the all-around title.

The 27-year-old also won the vault title and a silver in the floor exercise, taking her Olympic medals tally to a staggering 11, which makes her the most decorated American Olympic gymnast. In addition to 11 Olympic medals, Biles has also won 30 medals at the World Championships, making her the most decorated in the history of the sport.

Simone Biles named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year

Simone Biles at Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles was also named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for her incredible Olympic comeback. She expressed her gratitude for receiving the honor and said she was shocked to learn about it.

“Honestly, it is such a huge honor. I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so to just keep gymnastics on the map is really exciting. I know a lot of people love the sport of gymnastics during an Olympic year and have followed my career closely, but I was still very shocked… I feel like I’m always shocked winning any sort of award or being honored,” Biles said on Good Morning America.

While Biles is the most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history, it now seems highly unlikely that she'll compete in the 2028 Olympics, which are set to take place in the United States. Despite the next Olympics being hosted in her homeland, Biles has made her feelings clear that she has nothing left to prove and hinted at retiring before it.

