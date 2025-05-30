Simone Biles reacts to Mikaela Shiffrin's battle with PTSD after Killington crash

Legendary artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, has shared her thoughts on the acclaimed competitive alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin's battle with post-traumatic stress disorder after her Killington crash. Biles, an eleven-time Olympic medalist, is one of the leading voices for mental health in athletes.

Biles is a twenty-three-time gold medalist from the World Championships and has amassed prestigious achievements in her international gymnastics career. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she led her team, the 'Golden Girls', to the gold medal in the team event. For her significant contributions to the sport, she has been awarded the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year four times and also with the highest civilian honour of the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Through her Instagram story, the elite athlete reflected her thoughts on Mikaela Shiffrin's battle with PTSD after suffering from a deadly crash in Killington, Vermont, in November 2024. Due to the crash, the legendary alpine skier suffered from a puncture wound and extensive damage to her oblique muscles.

One of the most decorated alpine skiers of all time, Shiffrin, recently reminisced about her PTSD journey on The Players Tribune, and Biles reacted to the same.

"@mikaelashiffrin❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹"

Mikaela Shiffrin has clinched three Olympic gold medals and fifteen World Championship medals throughout her decorated career. In March 2025, she claimed her 101st World Cup victory, subsequently cementing her legacy in alpine skiing as one of the greatest. Simone Biles was also recently honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award at the TIME100 Gala.

Simone Biles opens up about suffering from twisties through her documentary series

In her documentary series 'Simone Biles Rising', the elite artistic gymnast reflected on her struggles with 'twisties' during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and how she overcame the mental and physical challenges. In her interview with Netflix on April 23, 2025, she shared the whole journey.

"The crew always gave me a heads-up whenever we had to do long sit-down interviews. I worked with my therapist for so long that it felt really easy to be vulnerable. I didn’t really need to put up a wall when discussing [what happened in Tokyo] anymore, as opposed to two years ago."

"We really tried to involve it as much as possible because it happened, the whole world saw it, and we didn’t want to glaze over it. I wanted people in a similar situation to know what helped me. I’m not saying it’s going to help you, but these were the steps that I took that helped," she added.

Biles withdrew from several events but managed to clinch two medals, a silver (team) and a bronze (balance beam).

