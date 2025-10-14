Simone Biles reveals purchase from multi-billion dollar luxury brand ahead of Monday Night Football

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of her luxury bag purchase following her visit to Argentina. Amid her break from gymnastics, Biles visited Argentina to deliver a motivational speech and conduct a clinic for young gymnasts.

She gave a speech during “The Power of Believing” conference at the Buenos Aires City Hall, followed by attending the clinic event at the Villa Soldati Olympic Park. The event was hosted after Buenos Aires was designated as the 'World Capital of Sport for 2027'. After returning from the trip, she was seen attending her husband's team, the Chicago Bears' faceoff with the Washington Commanders during the Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the faceoff, Biles was accompanied by one of the Bears' wives on a shopping spree. They both purchased a bag from the multi-billion-dollar luxury brand Dior, the glimpse of which Biles shared on her Instagram story. Sharing a picture of their wine glasses, Biles wrote:

"The lady bears have made it to de," and added orange and blue heart emojis.

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story.

The gymnast shared a few highlights of her trip to Argentina on Instagram and expressed her admiration for the country, stating she felt like part of their family. Since her last competitive appearance at the Paris Olympics, Biles has been away from the mat, missing the U.S. Classic and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles looks forward to attending the 2028 LA Games

Simon Biles during a motivational talk in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Getty Images)

During her trip to Argentina, Simone Biles opened up about her participation at the 2028 LA Games. She credited her Paris Olympics success to her balanced mental health and stated that she will attend the LA Games. However, the gymnast is yet to decide whether she will be seen on the mat or in the spectators' stand.

I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health," Simone Biles said. “That’s why you saw so much of my success in Paris, because the mental and the physical were right on par. They were right on track with each other, so I think that’s really, really important.”

“I’m not sure what 2028 looks like, but I will be there in some capacity. I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands. But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement." (via olympics.com)

After her success in Paris, Simone Biles became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast.

