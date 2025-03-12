Simone Biles shares a glimpse of water adventure from her Bahamas trip before heading "on the road again"

Simone Biles enjoyed water adventures with a friend during her Bahamas trip and then got ready to hit the road again with her luggage. Biles is enjoying her second vacation of the year after returning from her South African honeymoon with her husband Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles has been basking in the glory of her Olympic success. Last year in Paris, she became the only US gymnast to win 11 medals at the Games. She also took the stage as a headliner on the Gold Over America Tour that ran from September to November 2024. Following that, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist became a regular attendee at the NFL games as her husband plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

The couple then took a flight to South Africa for their overdue honeymoon, shortly after celebrating Valentine's Day this year. There they delighted in the picturesque views and date nights and encountered wild animals in their natural habitat during a safari. The couple even enjoyed fishing and a chopper ride.

According to Biles' Instagram stories, her next vacation with friends in the Bahamas was also filled with thrilling experiences. They spotted sea turtles, flaunted sizzling beachwear, and enjoyed drinks on the yacht.

In her recent story, she can be seen floating in a lawn water slide tied to the yacht. The following story featured the 11-time Olympic medalist all decked up to hit the road with her luggage.

Simone Biles shares vacation pictures; Instagram - 2simonebiles

Biles has been added to the nominees list for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award, scheduled to be held in April this year.

Simone Biles once weighed in on competing at the 2028 LA Olympic Games

Biles at the Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has been making waves on the Olympic stage since the 2016 Rio Games, where she won four golds and a bronze. Though her next stint in Tokyo was marred by 'twisties,' she regained her top spot in 2024 in Paris, becoming only the third female artistic gymnast to win an all-around title after Larisa Latynina and Věra Čáslavská.

However, when asked about the possibility of her competing in Los Angeles in 2028, Biles said the sacrifices she made at a younger age to compete would not be the same if she competed in her fourth Games edition. Moreover, she felt competing at such a high level again might make her look 'greedy'.

"Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done," she told Sports Illustrated.

The Olympian added:

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

Simone Biles became the Sportsperson of the Year, an honor awarded by Sports Illustrated for her massive success in the French capital.

