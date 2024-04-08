Simone Biles shares snap of surprise visit from husband Jonathan Owens 

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are one of the power couple, and fans love to hear from the two. In their most recent ‘couple-goals’ moment, the gymnast was busy on her latest adventure, when she was interrupted by a surprise visit from her beau.

Biles and Owens originally met during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, when a lull in their sporting schedules allowed them to connect. The duo went public just a few months later, and are always active on social media to show their support for each other.

The couple got engaged in February of 2022, and were married in April the next year. Simone Biles often takes to her Instagram stories to share pictures of gifts like roses from her husband, but Owens’ most recent surprise certainly takes the cake.

Biles was busy on a set for an unnamed project, when the Chicago Bears safety surprised her with a visit. The American shared a snap of the sweet moment on her social media, where Owens can be seen smiling over a plate of food as he poses for the picture.

The background of the photo reveals exactly how hard at work the gymnast was, with clothes and equipment strewn all over the place. Biles captioned her story,

“Came to visit me on set today”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story 3D

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' cute moments from 2024

Despite being barely four months into 2024, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have treated fans to plenty of inside looks on their year together so far.

Biles started out the year rooting for her beau as he and the Green Bay Packers headed to the NFL divisional play-offs, which they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. However, the gymnast was quick to show support for the team, writing on Instagram,

“It been a helluva season, and there's so much to be proud of.”

The couple celebrated their down time after the end of the NFL season in the most perfect manner, heading to Hawaii for a scenic and tranquil vacation. Biles even shared snaps of the two from their trip, writing,

“If home was a person.”

A little later, Owens once again wowed fans, this time with the sweet note he penned on Instagram for Simone Biles’ birthday. He wrote:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you're meant to be with, you've made me a better man in so many ways i can't explain it. My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and i can't wait to support you every step along the way."

As the 2024 competition season begins for both Biles and Owens, fans can't wait to watch the couple support each other through thick and thin.