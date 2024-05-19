Noah Lyles dominated at the 150m race of the Atlanta City Games 2024. He bagged an American record for himself, equalling Tyson Gay's record of 14.41. Along with his stellar performance, fans also expressed their admiration for his outfit in the competition.

Before delivering his blazing speed on the track, Lyles turned heads with his conspicuous garb. He shared a bunch of pictures of his F1-inspired outfit on his social media handle. He was wearing an Adidas white-colored full-sleeved t-shirt paired with black, green, and purple-colored pants with 'Lyles Brothers' embroidered on it.

Lyles also flaunted his Omega watch with his World Championship ring and had his name written on the green belt on the pants. He posted a series of pictures on his Instagram, flaunting his attire and highlighting the Formula 1 inspiration, he captioned it:

"F1 Vibes 🏁"

One of his fans, connecting his speed and his attire left a comment on the post saying,

"So fast he's racing with the cars."

Complimenting his fashion sense and his outfit collection, another admirer of Lyles stated,

"Your fits are ALWAYS ok fleek!🔥LFG Noah"

Another follower hyped him up after the win and wrote,

"Everybody just got scared of Noah again in every distance."

Heaping praise on the athlete, some other fans chimed in,

"Fits>>>😮‍💨🔥"

"Congratulations on the win man🔥"

"King Noah"

Noah Lyles speaks about his Netflix docuseries

Netflix and the International Olympic Committee have collaborated to produce three sports series that inculcate Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Simone Biles. It is set to be released just before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the post-race interview in Atlanta, Lyles opened up about this upcoming docuseries. On being asked about what his expectations are on the same, the athlete stated that he hasn't seen the series yet.

"I haven't seen it yet. We are actually supposed to be doing a watch party at the New York Grand Prix. We got a lot of people who are going to be in 'Sprint' Netflix series, so we are actually going to give a preview to what's going on and know hopefully after that I'll have some exciting words," he said [at 3:46]

Lyles further added,

"Everybody who's seen it has told me is great."

Noah Lyles will be next seen at the USATF New York Grand Prix 2024. This competition will be one of the final outdoor events for the 200m sensation. He will now look to shift his focus to the Olympic trials to be held in June 2024.