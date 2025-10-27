"So many weapons"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about distinctive factor in Nebraska Volleyball team that led to unbeaten streak in the season

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly, got real about a crucial factor that has helped the Nebraska Volleyball team remain unbeaten throughout the season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently recorded the 20th consecutive win of the season against the Michigan State Spartans.

In the post-match press conference, the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team revealed that this year, apart from maintaining the depth, the team has focused more on the offense rather than the defense.

Dani Busboom Kelly explained this theory in the post-match press conference. When asked about how the current team has managed 11 consecutive sweeps, the head coach mentioned,

"I think we're, we're really good on both sides of the ball. So, obviously playing great defensively and offensively, you know, just so many weapons, and feels like if somebody's having an off night or even multiple people are having an off night, not only can we set somebody else, and they'll be really efficient, we can make substitutions. So I think the depth has helped, just the fact that they're, Nebraska's always been great defensively, and sometimes haven't put up offensive numbers. Well this year, we're really putting up." [2:28 onwards]

Dani Busboom Kelly had joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as the head coach last year. The former Nebraska Volleyball player had previously served as the team's assistant coach from 2012 to 2016.

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about preparing the Nebraska Volleyball team for upcoming challenges this season

Dani Busboom Kelly at NCAA Championships 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about how she was preparing the Nebraska Volleyball team for the forthcoming challenges this season. The head coach doesn't want a repeat of the previous two seasons.

Kelly shed light on Nebraska Volleyball's team performance in 2023 and 2024. In the aforementioned press conference, the head coach revealed that the team is 'hungry' for an NCAA Championship, as she mentioned,

"During our practices, we have really competitive practices. You know, we are always mixing our teams up, making sure we are creating different match-ups that could be similar to the game. Again, I have said this so many times. The team has fallen short, the bulk of the team for two years now. So, they are pretty hungry, and I think they understand that what is going to happen if they get complacent and it's not going to be good." (1:04 onwards)

The Nebraska Volleyball team had finished as runners-up in the 2023 NCAA Championships. The team made it to the semifinals last year, but lost to the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions, by a slender margin of 2-3. Dani Busboom Kelly aims to end the 8-year-old title drought for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

